Milton Art Bank show features art of Japan
MILTON — Six centuries of art from Japan will be represented at the latest Milton Art Bank (MAB) show.
The “Land of the Rising Sun” will be featured during gallery hours, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Saturday, Jan. 8, at the MAB, 23 S. Front St., Milton. The show is offered at no charge and appointments are available by email at curious@miltonartbank.com (www.miltonartbank.com).
This exhibition brings together fine and decorative artworks and objects on loan from private collections in the Susquehanna Valley. Highlights include rare monumental porcelains, large-scale bronzes from the Tokyo School, ceramic wares, rare Edo period ceramics, paintings and folding screens.
There is a catalog accompanying the exhibition. No opening reception is planned.
Singers to start rehearsals
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers begin rehearsals for the 2022 pops concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
No auditions are necessary. For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org or email BuffaloValleySingers@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.