MIFFLINBURG — In celebration of Earth Day, the Friends of R. B. Winter State Park will be holding a roadside litter clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, along a 4-mile stretch of Route 192, west of the park.
Gloves, bags, safety vests and litter pickup tools will be provided. Sturdy, water-resistant footwear and the use of insect repellent are advised. Participants should meet at the park office, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
The Friends group will provide a free meal after the cleanup to all volunteers who pre-register at https://www.friendsofrbwinter.org/event-registration.
