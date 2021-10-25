LEWISBURG — Soroptimist International of the Americas (SIA) is celebrating 100 years of service.
Originally formed in 1921 in Oakland, Calif., SIA works to empower women and girls through education, training, and economic independence. Today, SIA has 30,000 members in North America, Latin America and the Pacific Rim.
Locally, Soroptimist International of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties Inc. formed in 1948. SUN Soroptimist programs include Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.
Live Your Dream is a scholarship program that helps women who are the primary earners in their households. Scholarships are used to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.
The Dream It, Be It program provides teenage girls with skill-building and empowerment tools to help them achieve their education and career goals.
SUN Soroptimist also supports local nonprofits like Transitions of PA, the crime victim services center, and By Grace Transitional Home, a local shelter providing services to homeless women. In addition, the group has an annual Thanksgiving food drive and an annual holiday gift drive for local families in need.
“As the current president of SUN Soroptimist, I feel it is an honor to celebrate the 100th anniversary and to serve our local community in helping women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and to live their dreams,” said Rose Weir, SUN Soroptimist president.
To learn more about becoming a member or supporting SUN Soroptimist, contact Tasha L. Herald at tlherald@ptd.net.
