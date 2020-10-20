WILLIAMSPORT — The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology is providing assistance for current and future college students and their families to complete the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The FAFSA is required by colleges and universities to determine student eligibility for federal and state grants, federal loans and some scholarships. The college is hosting a free FAFSA completion group session on its main campus and offering one-on-one help in the Financial Aid Office.
Registration is required for both options.
The group session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in Room 1049 of the college’s Student and Administrative Services Center. Students currently enrolled or planning to attend any college or university are invited. Students born during or after 1998 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Space is limited.
Most first-time students can complete the FAFSA within 45 minutes. Attendees planning to submit their FAFSA during the session should create a student and/or parent FSA ID at least three days prior atwww.studentaid.gov. They should also bring copies of their 2019 financial documents, including federal tax returns, W-2 forms, untaxed income statements, record of child support paid or received, and amount of their current assets.
Individuals who register for a one-on-one meeting will receive an email listing items to bring.
In both settings, Financial Aid staff will help student and parent taxpayers use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which allows FAFSA filers to electronically transfer federal tax return information into the FAFSA.
For more information and to register for the group session or one-on-one assistance, visitwww.pct.edu/finaid, call the Financial Aid Office at 570-327-4766 or email finaid@pct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.