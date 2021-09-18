WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been charged with simple assault and related counts following an alleged domestic incident during which he allegedly punched a woman and shoved her into a wall.
Watsontown police have charged Jeremy Beardsley, 40, with simple assault, terrorist threats and harassment following the alleged incident at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 400 block of Eighth Street, Watsontown. Police said Beardsley threatened to kill the woman if she called police.
Watsontown police were assisted at the scene by police from Buffalo Valley, Montgomery and state police.
