MILTON — Northumberland County property owners in the Milton Area School District will see a 2.02% increase in their school property taxes, under the terms of the 2023-2024 budget approved during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District school board meeting.
The board approved a final budget that sets expenses at $40.5 million, and revenue at $38.1 million, with the balance to be drawn from the district’s fund balance.
While property owners in the Northumberland County portion of the district will see their taxes increase, owners in the Union County portion will see a 4.89% decrease, due to a rebalancing which takes place between the counties. Northumberland County has not had a property tax reassessment since 1972.
Board members Joel Harris, Alvin Weaver, Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Eric Moser and Brett Hosterman voted in favor of the budget, while members Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler and Stephanie Strawser voted against.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board also approved a plan for opening the district’s new wellness center to the public, with revisions. The plan includes hiring a part-time employee, or employees, with a salary of $7,875 allocated toward operating the facility, $5,400 of which will cover wellness center management during the school year for two hours per evening. The remaining $2,475 will be allocated to operating the facility for 165 hours throughout the summer, for three hours per day.
Any member of the public wishing to use the facility will need to clear a criminal background check, and the wellness center will be evaluated after a 12 months.
“No matter what, we’re getting closer,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart. “We’re very close to a solid plan on getting this open.”
The board approved a job description, with revisions, for personnel to operate the center.
The board voted against a recommendation to open the position of head wrestling coach for the 2023-2024 school year.
Board members opened the meeting by entering into a 40-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following extracurricular positions: Steve Klees, assistant band director, $1,132; Brandy Aguirre, colorguard, $613; Jamie Flook, percussion, $613.
• Hiring: Allison Grose, high school biology teacher, $56,647.
• One-hundred-seventy-two members of the Class of 2023 to receive their diplomas during graduation, scheduled for May 24.
Evan Hollenbach, a fifth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, was named the May Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance at the meeting.
Other students recognized during the meeting were: Cullen Reese, White Deer elementary Student of the Month; Lindsey Wolfe, Baugher elementary Student of the Month; Kaia Aiello, middle school Student of the Month; and Ava Harmon, high school Student of the Month.
Amy Gable, custodian, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
