MILTON — Northumberland County property owners in the Milton Area School District will see a 2.02% increase in their school property taxes, under the terms of the 2023-2024 budget approved during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District school board meeting.

The board approved a final budget that sets expenses at $40.5 million, and revenue at $38.1 million, with the balance to be drawn from the district’s fund balance.

