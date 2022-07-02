• David E. Reynolds and Monica A. Reynolds to Philip M. Herman and Lindsay M. Herman, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Dennis W. Hawley and Carol N. Hawley to Dennis W. and Carold N. Hawley Real Estate Protector Trust, Dennis W. hawley and Carol N. Hawley, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Matthew M. Doebler and Liesel D. Doebler to Gary L. Jarrett, property in Milton, $1.
• Kurtis J. Roevenolt and Samantha E. Rovenolt to Larry E. Burkholder, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Nickolas W. Auman and Oriana M. Auman to Donlan Crystal, property in Sunbury, $215,000.
• Richard C. Haas and Susan E. haas to Luis R. Lopez, property in Sunbury, $85,000.
• Thomas A. Kalinowski estate and Catherine Kalinowski exeuctrix to Kaitlyn Kemmerer, property in Coal Township, $80,000.
• Nicholas J. Dephillips to Debra S. Dephillips, Debra S. Dressler and David L. Dressler Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Michael Stepp to Peter J. Long, property in Coal Township, $65,000.
• Timothy R. Kurtz, Lauren E. Kurtz, Scott A. Kurtz and Trudy Kurtz to William J. Neidig, property in Shamokin, $550.
• Brian K. Tamanini, Brenda S. Tamanini, Brenda S. Masser and Kurt A. Masser to Beau G. Tamanini, property in Ralpho Township, $30,000.
• Rosa Roman and Patrick X. Roman to Brad M. Rickabaugh, property in Riverside, $325,000.
• Samuel C. Pettello to Jason Finlan, property in Mount Carmel Township, $30,000.
• Jean M. Long to Marjorie M. Welker and David L. Welker, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Stephen J. Mayton estate, Vida Saylor executrix and Robert J. Swaldi to Michal R. Kaleta Jr., property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Joyce A. Schwankweiler to TEE LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• John Moraski, Candace Day and Candace Moraski to Justin Walter and Allison Chapin, property in Shamokin, $152,897.
• Michael J.R. McDevitt and Pamela J. McDevitt to Jared P. Gilbert and Kristina Gilbert, property in Herndon, $1.
• Daniel F. Aucker and Sharon C. Aucker to Aucker Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Daniel F. Aucker trustee and Sharon C. Aucker trustee, propertyin Northumberland, $1.
• Ashley R. Cluck to Barry L. Aucker Jr., property in Herndon, $1.
• Nancy A. Lasko to Steven Schenck, property in Ralpho Township, $246,100.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christie L. Blair to John M. Kapusniak and Teresa A. Kapusniak, property in Coal Township, $100,000.
• James Houlihan Sr. to Albert A. Bogetti, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Roger J. Andras and Lois M. Andras to Rajarine Gopie and Shimoon Gopie, property in Sunbury, $290,000.
• Roger J. Andras and Lois M. Andras to Rajnarie Gopie and Shimoon Gopie, property in Sunbury, $280,000.
• Davide J. Lauer and Amanda Lynn Miller to David J. Lauer, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Howard R. Walter and Marlene A. Walter to Keith A. Dunkelberger Jr. and Tara L. Dunkelberger, property in Washington Township, $1.
• David J. Lauer and Amanda Miller to David J. Lauer, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Rodney T. Jones and Carol A. Jones to Kisha Marie Bonnell, Kisha Marie Dodge and Michael John Dodge, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert A. Gordon by agent, Joyce C. Gordon by agent and Michael S. Gordon agent to Michael C. Shipe, property in Point Township, $1.
• Robert A. Gordon by agent, Joyce C. Gordon agent and Michael S. Gordon agent to Robert A. Gordon and Joyce C. Gordon, property in Point Township, $1.
• Michael C. Shipe to Michael C. Shipe, property in Point Township, $1.
• Memes LLC to J&V Vega Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $12,500.
• Denise Ann Klinger and Dennis L. Klinger to MMBC Property Management LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Norman Kleinberg Jr. and Martha Kleinberg to David M. Romanoski and Marylee Romanoski, property in Ralpho Township, $299,999.
• Mark W. Moroz to Daniel D. Moroz, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Russell W. Robbins to Russell W. Robbins, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Abraczinskas Nurseries Incorporated to Eric W. Beaver and Shelly L. Beaver, property in Rush Township, $1.
