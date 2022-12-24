MILTON — With a focus on local history, a popular lecture series which was forced into a hiatus at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to return this winter.
The Milton Historical Society's monthly winter lecture series will be held at 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and March 5, in the Milton Area High School library.
John McWilliams, coordinator for the series, said the society's inaugural series was held in conjunction with Milton's 2017 bicentennial.
"We had six (lectures), one each month, January through June, tied to Milton's celebration of its bicentennial," McWilliams said.
The success of the series' inaugural year led to it becoming an annual tradition, with monthly lectures being scheduled for January through March in each of the following three years.
"We had, probably, 150 to 200 (in attendance at the 2017 lectures)," McWilliams said. "That was exciting to see.
"In 2018, we started with the lecture series as it has taken shape now," he continued. "Our attendance has been around 150 people. We are really pleased with that, that the community is supporting this."
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was halted in March 2020, just two days before Scott Bomboy was to present a lecture on Pennsylvania's covered bridges. Bomboy will be among the lecturers in this year's return of the series.
The lectures kick off Jan. 15 with Milton historian George Venios scheduled to present "Chronicles and Legends of Milton."
"He's going to take us through Milton's past, point out some curiosity about local sites, landmarks in town," McWilliams said. "People like local history."
In each year the series has been held, McWilliams said the historical society has lined up at least one lecturer whose focus has been on Milton history. In booking speakers, McWilliams said he tries to find individuals who are informative, enlightening and entertaining.
"That's a tough combination," McWilliams said. "So far, we've had some great success with our speakers."
One of the series 2020 speakers will return in 2023. Jill Lawrence Holland, who is from Delaware, will be portraying former First Lady Jackie Kennedy during the lecture slated for President's Day, Feb. 12.
"She was here three years ago and (portrayed) Betsy Ross," McWilliams said. "That was our mosts popular lecture, I would say. She got a standing ovation and did a terrific job."
Bomboy, who is with the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, will present "Pennsylvania: America's Covered Bridge Capital" during the March 5 edition of the series.
McWilliams said Bomboy is glad to be able to travel to Milton to present the lecture he was unable to give in 2020, due to the pandemic breaking out.
"He's done a lot of research in this area," McWilliams said, of Bomboy. "He's planning to be in town a couple of days (before the March lecture). He wants to spend more time in the area, exploring covered bridges."
According to McWilliams, historical society board members have heard from a number of community members inquiring whether the lecture series would be returning this year.
He said the society will carefully be monitoring local health conditions, to make sure cases of COVID-19 and the flu don't become more widespread.
"The concern, of course, is not just for us or members of the audience, it's for the guest speakers as well," McWilliams said. "So far, we're good."
He's hoping those who attend the series take away a better appreciation of local history. He noted that the lectures also provide an opportunities for attendees to socialize with one another.
"People chat a little bit before and after (the lectures), and with the speakers," McWilliams said. "The historical society looks at it as one of their primary outreach programs, it's a community service activity... It provides our local audience with exposure to topics they might not otherwise have access to."
In the event of inclement weather Jan. 15 or Feb. 12, those lectures will be held one week later. McWilliams is hopeful the weather won't be a factor in March.
