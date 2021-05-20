MILTON — After questions were floated about whether the Milton Community Pool would be able to open this year due to a potential shortage of lifeguards, borough officials confirmed this week that the pool is now on track to open for the summer.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said Milton now has enough applications in hand from interested lifeguards to move forward with opening the pool.
Novinger expects the pool will open at the beginning of June. The date will be confirmed in the near future.
Information on rates for pool memberships are being finalized.
The pool will be open 12:30 to 7 p.m. seven days per week.
In other borough news, Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl confirmed Milton will continue its participation in the Community Rating System (CRS).
It was announced February that the borough would be leaving the CRS program in June.
In February, Novinger explained that CRS is offered through the National Flood Insurance Plan (NFIP) and allows NFIP policy holders in the borough to receive a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums. On average, she said NFIP policy holders save $296 on their plans because of Milton's participation in the program.
Diehl said the borough will be switching from a level seven to a level eight program participant.
As a level eight participant, he said borough residents who have NFIP flood insurance will receive a 10% discount on their rates, rather than a 15% discount.
Diehl said 162 borough property owners hold NFIP policies. He encourages them to shop around for private insurances as well.
Typically, Diehl said private insurance companies typically offer better rates than the NFIP program.
"The true only difference between the privatized and the NFIP would be if there's a national disaster declared," he explained. "(Private policy holders) would not be able to take advantage of low-interest loans given by the federal government. However, everything right now is super-low interest rates."
By switching to a level eight participant, Diehl said the borough's involvement with the program won't be as extensive.
In February, Novinger said over a five-year period the borough had been spending $176,355 to participate in the CRS program. These expenses included contracted services with SEDA-COG, mailings and printings, and Diehl's time to complete required paperwork.
As a level eight participant, Diehl said the borough will be able to submit documentation required through the program, but with slight modifications to past information compiled.
"The difference in levels is the amount of documentation and work that we need to put into (the program) in order to maintain it," Diehl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.