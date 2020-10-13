LEWISBURG — If two municipalities responsible for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department can't resolve an ongoing lawsuit and funding formula related to the IGA (intergovernmental agreement), East Buffalo Township (EBT) is ready to take measures to split from Lewisburg Borough for policing.
Matt Schumacher, chair of the EBT supervisors, said the borough has not taken the township up on offers to discuss the matter.
"We've been trying to meet with the borough since 2016," he said. "There have been multiple efforts of outreach. We wanted to get together and they keep refusing.
"The first response we got from them is 'Hey, we're suing you.' Once they sued us, we offered to sit down and speak with them and they refused."
"For what?" said Schumacher. "No one wins. They don't win money. There's no winner in this."
Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor, said she was blindsided by the announcement and said the borough would be willing to sit down to discuss the issue further. Further, she said no formal attempt to reach out to the borough has been made.
"I didn't have any idea that this was in the works," said Wagner. "I know we have a good organization, one that none of us can achieve individually. We worked hard to put something wonderful in place for our residents."
Filed in 2019 by the borough, the lawsuit has cost both sides tens of thousands of dollars. Schumacher said the township is not happy with the funding formula, especially given crime statistics he cited, which indicate 70% of crimes committed are in the borough, versus 30% in the township. The borough wants to maintain a 52-48 split in favor of the borough. Schumacher said there's nothing in the IGA that prevents shifting the percentage as needed.
"It's all about money," Wagner said. "I'm just puzzled. It's not a lot of money worth destroying what we have.
"It's a good thing and I'm not giving up."
Schumacher said the township can provide notice of its desire to leave the agreement, which gives both sides a year to either come up with a new policing option, or re-negotiate to keep the regional force intact.
"Between now and Dec. 31 if they don't want to come to terms and drop the lawsuit, come to meet, I'll make a motion to leave the BVRPD," said Schumacher. "That gives us the entire year to work this out. We can negate that vote. We could stay. They can't play these games forever. You have to put your foot down.
"This isn't working, so either the borough can take over the police department and the township can buy police service, or we can take it over and they can buy from us. If not, we split ways."
Wagner said changes in leadership with both municipalities have muddied the waters since the original IGA was drafted. The BVRPD has won acclaim locally and statewide for its regional approach, she added.
"It's a big announcement," she said of the news. "I'm really disappointed for our area."
A meeting of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday at police headquarters along Industrial Boulevard, Lewisburg.
