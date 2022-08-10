MIFFLINBURG — With upwards of a dozen proposals for new or upgraded track facilities, Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady Jr. called upon the school board track committee to look through the proposals and return a recommendation to the full board.
During a Tuesday board meeting, Dady asked for committee members to choose the plan the district can afford, while still providing a time frame to raise the necessary funding.
The proposals, from least expensive to the most, will be examined. The result will be a suggestion for the board to choose the plan, opt for a different one or do nothing at all, without a reportable time frame.
Even though all four district buildings will be returning to free, reduced and paid lunches, during the 2022-2023 school year, the intermediate and the middle school students may be able to eat free breakfasts and lunch. As explained by Dady, a vote will take place in September determining if the school district is going with the Community Eligibility Provision.
In this program, the schools with ISPs (Identified Student Percentage) numbers 40% or higher are qualified to provide free meals. The ISP is the proportion of students, out of total enrolled students, who are directly certified for free school meals. Dady is asking that parents fill out their child’s meal paperwork at the beginning of the school year, even if they do not think they are eligible for help.
The board also approved the 2022-2023 Health and Safety Plan. The plan will be released for online viewing, but the basics are that Mifflinburg will be following required state mandates.
The Mifflinburg School District is teaming up with the Herr Library to provide a Back to School Brunch for parents to network and find answers to questions. The event is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Emily Sunderland, high school guidance counselor; Christy Schenck, aide; Tammy Klock, aide; Jillian Mazurkevich, autistic/emotional support teacher; Stephanie Raker, cheerleading coach; Chris Darrup, lacrosse coach; Scott Wertt, junior high boys basketball coach; Jordan Wise, junior high boys basketball coach; and David Sheesley, assistant varsity wrestling coach.
• The following pay rates for event personnel: Football, basketball, $52; football (two junior high/junior varsity games), $48; football (one junior high/varsity game), $36; boys/girls soccer, field hockey, $46; junior high basketball/wresting (one game/match), $34; junior high basketball (three games), $48; junior high basketball (two games), $42; junior high/varsity wrestling, $48; hourly rate, $12.
• The following event personnel: Brian Fee, scheduler; Bob Sampsell, Tom Hackenberg, Dallas Brininger, Marie Hubler, Darvin Stewart, Ty Stroup and Brian Fee, all security.
• The following game managers: Dave Oberlin, varsity football/junior high softball; Jonathan Fetterolf, junior varsity/junior high football; Maura McGlaughlin, soccer/cross country; Tammy Bollinger, field hockey; and Jennifer Haines, Brandi Miller, Kathy Kuhns and Wendy Warren, all substitutes.
• Jordan Wise, as assistant varsity boys basketball coach.
• The following fall play staff: Meghan Nardella, Debra Rapson, Kelly Kazibwe, Kaitlyn Carey, Kevin Zimmerman, Jonna Zimmerman, Kurt Ilgen, Shawn Creasy, Jennifer Haines, Kathleen Abram, Cameron Roush, COdy Mabus, Lori Rodichok, Aubrey Potash, Matthew Labar, Andrew Walter and Michael Corman.
• The following marching band staff: Matthew Labar, director; Kelsey Hunt, Debra Rapson and Lori Rodichok, assistant directors; Andrea Hockenberry, Joseph Stanford and Rosaria Clemens, instructors; and Erin Rute and Brandon Linn, summer instructors.
• Hiring the following: Riley Griffith, long-term fourth grade substitute teacher, $53,000; Amy Bastian, emotional support teacher, $59,830; Kaitlyn Fertig, part-time library media aide, $12 per hour; Jenna Strowbridge, part-time classroom aide, $12 per hour; Kristen Wise, part-time classroom aide, $12.73 per hour; Alicia Hertzler, part-time aide, $12.86 per hour; Brittany Delsite, part-time aide, $12.86 per hour; Gina Craven, part-time aide, $14.41 per hour; Quinn Erdley, LPN/aide, $16.61 per hour; Cheryl Neitz, high school secretary, $30,332.21; and Michael Spurrier, custodian, $28,880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.