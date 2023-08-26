District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Wilmer Castillo Alvarado, 35, of Delany Street, Montandon, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), too slow for conditions, operation with unsafe equipment, fail to use safety belt, no rear lights, driving without a license careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4 along River Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Castillo Alvarado exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .160%.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), drive wrong way, careless driving and disregard for safety have been filed against Christopher Carsey, 51, of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:38 a.m. July 23 at Routes 304 and 15, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Carsey was found to be driving northbound in the southbound lane of Route 15. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .199%.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Robbery
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Pablo Wright, 35, and Nafisa Wright, 35, both of Georgetown Lane, Milton, have each been charged with robbery, simple assault, harassment and theft.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at 205 Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Kayla Rose Dixon reported being assaulted by the Wrights, who are brothers and sister. The duo then took Dixon's phone.
Preliminary hearings for the Wrights have been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 5.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Charges of burglary and theft have been filed against Sean Leitzel, 29 of Buggy Lane, Mifflinburg, as the result of an incident which occurred between July 22 and July 26 at 729 High St., White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Leitzel broke into the home of his ex-wife, Hayley Rearick, and removed a safe containing $600 to $700 cash, gold jewelry and documents.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
Disorderly conduct
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jamie Walters, 35, of North 10th Street, Lewisburg, has been charged with disorderly conduct and driving at safe speed as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 13 along River Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Walters allegedly screamed at Kyle Walters, causing a public disturbance and annoyance.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 19.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a crash which occurred at 8:46 a.m. Aug. 23 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2013 Honda Pilot driven by Tabitha Devries, 18, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., rear ended a 2007 Pontiac driven by Brenda Weary, 67, of Milton, as the Pontiac was slowing in an attempt to turn onto Schoolhouse Road.
Devries was charged with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 16 at Paradise Road and Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by Richard Winder, 54, of Milton, went off the roadway, and struck a drainage ditch. Winder, who was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, allegedly left the scene.
Furnishing alcohol to minor
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Michael Scopelliti, 32, of Danville, after he allegedly provided beer to a 16-year-old Paxinos boy.
The incident occurred between January and April along Friedline Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Cody Merth, 30, of Trevorton, was charged after allegedly continuing to contact a 17-year-old Milton girl when he was told to not do so.
The incident occurred at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 15 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Firearm not to possess
MILTON — Charges are pending against Pablo Wright, 35, of Milton, who troopers allege was found in possession of a firearm he was not permitted to carry.
The incident occurred at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 22 at 116 Georgetown Lane, Milton.
Drug possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding Valerie Tallent, 37, of Watsontown, slumped over the wheel of a 1996 Lexus. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Lewisburg.
Tallent was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
