LAURELTON — A fund has been established to support the family of a 33-year-old Johnstown woman killed in a freak accident Friday evening, Aug. 11, during a tractor pull event at the Union County West End Fair.
Brandy Horner was killed when an exhaust wheel within the turbo housing of a tractor became dislodged and ejected from its manifold, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The wheel then ejected from the metal covering of the tractor, and struck Horner in the neck while she was seated as a spectator at the event.
According to a Wednesday afternoon post on the fair's Facebook page, a fund has been set up to support the Horner family, through their church.
Donations can be sent to: Saint David's Learning Center, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville, PA 15928. "Horner" should be written on the memo line of checks.
"The Union County West End Fair Association would like to express their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Brandy Horner," the fair's Facebook post stated. "The unexpected and tragic events that took place on the evening of Aug. 11 have left a void in the lives of those who loved and knew Brandy.
"We would like to thank the good samaritans who selflessly took action to help Mrs. Horner before medical personnel arrived. We would also like to thank the West End ambulance and Life Flight for their quick response."
The post stated that the fair association waited to comment on the tragedy in order to give the family time to make arrangements, and for members of law enforcement to conclude their investigation.
"We ask that you keep Brandy's husband, children, parents, siblings and in-laws in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the post states.
