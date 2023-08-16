LAURELTON — A fund has been established to support the family of a 33-year-old Johnstown woman killed in a freak accident Friday evening, Aug. 11, during a tractor pull event at the Union County West End Fair.

Brandy Horner was killed when an exhaust wheel within the turbo housing of a tractor became dislodged and ejected from its manifold, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.