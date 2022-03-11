LEWISBURG — The Bucknell experience isn't limited to Lewisburg. Professors and students regularly travel abroad to pursue their curiosity, dig deeper into research, teach others and make an impact on the world.
The latest group of globe-trotting Bucknellians includes professors working in Cyprus, Costa Rica and Australia, and a recent graduate conducting high-level physics research in Austria. Each applied for and received a Fulbright Award, helping Bucknell earn recognition from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Each year, the bureau announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange initiative.
Bucknell topped the list for scholar awards as one of only four baccalaureate institutions receiving three awards.
Professor Lara Dick, mathematics, is conducting research on the island nation of Cyprus, exploring how math teachers can use technology to help students learn more effectively. Upon her return to Bucknell, she plans to share videos of Cypriot students as illustrations of different observation, interpretation and instructional decision skills to the prospective teachers in her classes.
Professor Nathan Ryan, mathematics, is currently in Costa Rica teaching college-level computational mathematics, researching number theory and collaborating on outreach projects to bring mathematics to local schoolchildren. This is Ryan's third Fulbright. He traveled to Ecuador in 2017 and Uruguay in 2009.
Professor Zhiqun Zhu, political science and international relations, is preparing to travel to Queensland later this spring to study Australia's relationship with the United States in the context of China's rise as a global power, specifically with regard to trade. His return to Bucknell will find him incorporating his research into his curriculum as he strives to ensure that students have an up-to-date picture of the global landscape.
In addition to three professors, one student was also named to the program for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Sarah Butler, a member of the Class of 2021, is currently conducting research in Vienna, Austria, preceding her pursuit of a Ph.D. at Yale, where she has been accepted to study high-energy physics following the completion of her Fulbright year abroad. Butler is working with Markus Aspelmeyer, a quantum physicist who is studying whether gravity has a quantum description. Together, they are examining microscopic particles to see whether a gravitational force can be detected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.