Jail use discussed

Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden, says the current facility has little space to deal with inmate management challenges.

 MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — A memorandum of understanding with Snyder County over use of its jail was discussed at the latest meeting of the Union County Prison Board.

Officials have long-acknowledged that the facility within the Union County Courthouse is small. The Tuesday afternoon prison board meeting confirmed that some Union County inmates could be housed at the Snyder County Jail once discussions conclude.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

