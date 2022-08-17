LEWISBURG — A memorandum of understanding with Snyder County over use of its jail was discussed at the latest meeting of the Union County Prison Board.
Officials have long-acknowledged that the facility within the Union County Courthouse is small. The Tuesday afternoon prison board meeting confirmed that some Union County inmates could be housed at the Snyder County Jail once discussions conclude.
“They have a much larger facility than we do,” said Commissioner Preston Boop. “And (they have) the ability to isolate or separate and deal with some issues that we do not have the ability to deal with in Union County.”
Boop noted the size of the Union County facility makes it a challenge to provide for the safety of all inmates and staff.
“When we have a management-problem inmate, it could be with other inmates (or) it could be with staff,” added Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden. “We really don’t have a place to lock them away and keep them away.”
Shaffer said rules need to be followed even if there is conflict between inmates. In such circumstances, he said a small jail leaves little choice but to house inmates elsewhere.
Boop said if a more formal contractual agreement with Snyder County is in the future, solicitors would be asked to draft it. He hoped there would be an economic benefit, but admitted it was a complex picture.
“As it stands right now, our deputy sheriffs do a fair amount of transporting to multiple county facilities, some of them are as far away as Franklin or York counties, because of problematic individuals,” Boop said. “Consequently, if we can do most or 100% of our out-of-county housing in Snyder County we would be saving on deputy sheriff staff costs or transportation costs.”
Boop hopes an arrangement will eliminate overtime costs, such as transferring individuals during a weekend. He also hopes work release inmates can continue to be housed in Union County because an in-house barrier separates them from the general population. Other jails may not have such a feature.
Shaffer said on Thursday, Aug. 11, the jail housed 53 males and eight females. However, prior to that there was a total of 70 per day for about two weeks. He acknowledged that the jail population rises and falls daily.
In mid-July, Shaffer said the jail had nine positive cases of COVID-19. He said they were quarantined for five days and tested twice. Staff members have also tested positive but the jail has been virus-free in the time since.
In the regular portion of the commissioner’s meeting, a special warranty deed with Patton Industries was approved. It cleared the way for the transfer of 45.8 acres of the Great Stream Commons Industrial Park to Patton Industrial Development LLC. An agreement in principle for the $1.375 million sale to the logistics company was announced in April.
Commissioners also approved an Agland Preservation Sales Agreement for 45.55 acres of farmland owned by Danielle Stewart in White Deer Township for $1. Cindy Kahley, Union County Conservation District administrator, told commissioners that the donation agreement was the third of its kind in White Deer Township and that 187 acres in the township was now preserved.
The property did not cross a 50-acre preservation threshold, but Kahley said the owner still wanted it preserved. The county agreed to also pay all incidental costs. Boop added that such a donation may be able to offset tax liability for the property donor.
The Union County Salary Board also met and approved a hiring request from Matt Ernst, Children and Youth director. Lisa Musser will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, as a caseworker, paid at a rate of $21.51 per hour.
A request by Shaffer to hire Mason Breed as a correction officer in training was also approved at a rate of $17.53 per hour.
A letter of resignation from Steven Diehl, 17th Judicial District Treatment Court coordinator for Union County was also accepted. Diehl’s resignation from the alternative sentence program for non-violent drug and alcohol offenders was effective Friday, Aug. 12.
It was noted that after a failed initial search, applications for a deputy jail warden position would be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. A job description and application was recently posted at www.unioncountypa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.