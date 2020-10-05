HARRISBURG — Two days of data released Sunday by the state Department of Health showed an increase in confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across a six-county area, including several new deaths.
New deaths were reported in Northumberland, Columbia and Snyder counties as several long-term care facilities deal with outbreaks of COVID-19.
Statewide, 2,251 new cases were reported over two days, bringing the statewide total since March to 163,5435. Seventeen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,216.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,057 cases (69 deaths)
• Columbia County, 914 cases (36 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 699 cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, 521 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 331 cases (8 deaths)
• Montour County, 174 cases (5 deaths)
