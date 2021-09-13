SUNBURY — The Parkinson’s Foundation has announced the recipients of more than $2.2 million in community grants for Parkinson’s programs across the country.
Among the recipients, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA was awarded $10,500 for "Singercise, Therapeutic Singing for Parkinson's." The program is held both virtually and in-person at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, noted the community grant will allow the program to be offered at no cost.
