MIFFLINBURG — Early dismissal on Wednesdays in Mifflinburg schools will stay for now.
A motion to return to full day instruction midweek was rejected Tuesday night by Mifflinburg Area School District directors. The motion failed, 7-2, with directors Bob Mulrooney and Tom Hosterman voting in favor. The measure would have approved a return to full-day instruction on Wednesday, April 21.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel expressed some support for the motion.
He said while additional planning time for teachers was needed as well as time for pandemic-related issues, seeking a greater sense of normalcy was preferred when possible. Also, he said early dismissal may not provide all students equal opportunities to continue their education on Wednesdays.
But directors had questions, including about the possible loss of professional development time for teachers on Wednesday afternoon.
Lichtel replied that professional development opportunities would have to be squeezed into smaller blocks of time. But he also acknowledged that the half-day provided professional development time during a year in which a pandemic has made it necessary.
Supplemental cleaning of school facilities has been continuing daily, Lichtel added. Early dismissal only allowed cleaning routines to start earlier in the day.
Lichtel noted to directors that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in district schools for about two weeks. Quarantined students numbered eight each in the elementary school and intermediate schools, five in the middle school and 14 in the high school.
Director Tom Eberhart suggested keeping things the way they have been has been helpful to students under stress during an unusual school year.
Lichtel noted there was family support to maintain half-day instruction on Wednesdays. He was surprised at the amount of family support in view of the inconvenience.
Director Amy Wehr agreed that it was inconvenient, but to shift and change again would not likely result in a benefit.
Citizen comments included a message from Melissa Zettlemoyer who hoped that all staff and teacher would follow COVID-19 mandates. She said children were telling her that staff members and other were not always facially covered or playing it safe.
Zettlemoyer said district personnel should be leading by example. Lichtel replied it’s been looked into.
Jamie Stahl wondered whether there was progress by the district’s Equity Committee. An observation was also made about the apparent lack of anti-racism education in the schools.
Lichtel later noted that the Equity Committee released a questionnaire, but there were some issues with the release and the committee concluded the response was not full and complete. Lichtel anticipated offering a questionnaire to a greater number of parents and community members as well as similar climate surveys with students.
FYI: School directors will hold public meetings at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday May 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 for additional work on the 2021-22 budget.
