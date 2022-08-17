LEWISBURG — Tours of the Dale-Engle-Walker House are offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.

The original limestone house was built by Samuel Dale (1741-1804). Dale immigrated and first settled in Chester County, then bought land in Union County where he built the limestone house in 1793.

