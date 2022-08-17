LEWISBURG — Tours of the Dale-Engle-Walker House are offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
The original limestone house was built by Samuel Dale (1741-1804). Dale immigrated and first settled in Chester County, then bought land in Union County where he built the limestone house in 1793.
The property was sold in 1929 to Jacob and Maude Engle who made improvements and operated a dairy farm from 1936 to 1944.
Charles and Rosemary Walker purchased the property in 1957. The Walker estate bequeathed the property to the Union County Historical Society.
The 18th Century Kantz Log Cabin, relocated to the property in 2019, exemplifies the kind of dwelling on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements and the restored dairy shed.
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will next be open Sunday, Sept 4 and Sunday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Additions or changes to the schedule will be posted at www.unioncopahistory.com.
The Dale-Engle-Walker property is also available for family photographs, reunions, weddings and receptions. Contact the UCHS office at 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com for fees and scheduling.
