MILTON — By an 8-1 vote, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved entering into an agreement with East Chillisquaque Township for the Milton Fire Department to be the primary responding fire agency in the township.
Vice President Joe Moralez, who participated in the meeting via Zoom, was the lone council member to vote against the agreement. Voting in favor were President Jamie Walker, along with members Jeff Robol, Ruben Medina, Linda Meckley, John Pfeil, Cindy Fawess, Scott Derr and Charles Swartz. Council member Dale Pfeil was absent from the meeting.
Following the meeting, Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the agreement is for one year, with either municipality being able to opt out upon giving 60 days notice. For the year, Novinger said the township will pay the borough $13,697 from its tax millage for fire protection. In addition, the borough will receive $3,487 in state funding the township is allocated for fire services.
The township supervisors announced Tuesday they voted to de-certify the Potts Grove Fire Company from providing emergency services in the township.
“The Potts Grove Fire Company will be given a year or longer, if required to meet its by-laws and the state and federal requirements,” a press release from the supervisors stated.
The township provided a copy of a Jan. 3 letter Supervisor Tom Fisher sent to the Potts Grove Fire Company requesting copies of numerous documents by Monday, Feb. 7.
The supervisors requested: All required certifications for each tactical officer position, based on 2012 department by-laws and current state and federal requirements; supporting documents that incoming tactical officers meet the requirements for their positions; Pennsylvania State Police background checks, as well as child abuse background checks, for all responders; all member names, for workman’s compensation insurance; a copy of the 2012 department by-laws; a copy of the department’s operating guidelines; and a current Pennsylvania Department of Health Quick Response license.
Fisher and Supervisor Wayne Bieber attended Wednesday’s council meeting. Following the meeting, Fisher said the Potts Grove department provided the requested documents, with the exception of the background checks and officer certifications. Fisher said the department has indicated the background checks will be provided.
Fisher indicated the township entered into the agreement with Milton in order to give the Potts Grove department time to get its by-laws in order, as well as for the responders in need of certifications to attain those.
Jason Messersmith, a lieutenant with the Potts Grove department, did not attend Wednesday’s council meeting but spoke about the situation prior to the meeting.
“We are continuing to communicate with the township supervisors,” Messersmith said. “We are going to work with the township supervisors to meet whatever we can meet… as long as it’s within reason.”
Over the last several years, Messersmith said the department has been dispatched to around 100 calls annually. Up to 12 volunteers respond to some calls.
According to Messersmith, the department has an engine, tanker, brush truck and a special unit with medical and water rescue equipment on board.
While the supervisors announced the de-certification of the department, Messersmith said that various certifications held by individual members are still valid.
“The membership just wants to be able to continue to serve the community,” Messersmith said. “In the short term, we will have to find ways to think outside the box to do that.”
He said members of the Potts Grove department may be able to join with other fire departments in the area for training exercises.
“We want to still be able to respond to emergencies,” Messersmith said. “That may be a little tough for us… Milton is a good department.”
