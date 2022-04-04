SUNBURY — Discount membership sign up was recently announced by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
The "20/20" promotion, a 20% discount on YMCA membership, runs through the end of April.
Current members may also bring a friend for free through Friday, April 15 to sample, fitness rooms, group exercise classes, aquatic facilities and other available benefits. If the friend joins during that time period, both the friend and current member will be eligible for a 20% membership discount for as long as both remain a member.
For more information, visit www.gsvymca.org/promotions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.