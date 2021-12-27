NEW COLUMBIA — The tenant of a home at 263 Turtle Lane, White Deer Township, Union County, has been displaced as the result of a Sunday evening chimney fire.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Gary Fisher said the fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. He did not have immediate access Monday to the names of the homeowner or tenant.
"When I first got there, it was an older house, a farm-style house," Fisher explained. "It had a small addition on the side. That's where the wood stove was and where (the fire) started."
Fisher immediately noticed heavy smoke pouring from a doorway.
"There was visible fire up the side of the house, due to the extension of the chimney fire," he said.
Fisher said the fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries. The tenant will be staying with family.
With the home being located back a long driveway, Fisher said additional departments were called to assist with supplying water to the scene.
According to Fisher, firefighters laid 1,425 feet of hose line from New Columbia Road to the house.
"We did that as a precaution," he explained. "We had the additional tankers on scene, ready to flow (water) up to us if we needed it to."
In addition to the home being located along a long lane, Fisher said there were multiple trees in the area which could have ignited had the fire not been quickly contained.
The property owner is insured, however Fisher said the tenant is not.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is expected to conduct a further investigation of the blaze. Fisher noted the fire started in the wood stove and was contained to the room where it was located, with the exterior of the home also sustaining some damage.
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Milton, the Warrior Run area and Turbot Township were called to the scene.
