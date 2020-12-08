LEWISBURG — Technicians were busy Monday night at the GreenSpace Center getting the theater space ready for a live-streamed performance of classic ballet.
Producer Trey Casimir said “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” would be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Tickets for the one-time performance were available at $5 apiece at www.riverstagetheatre.org. It will feature both ballet professionals and young local students.
Strictly Ballet and the RiverStage Community Theatre presented the first act of the well-known Tchaikovsky ballet a year ago. Presenting the second act this year was an easy choice for the organizations.
Due to the most recent state mandate limiting gatherings to 10% of an indoor performance space, Casimir noted the in-person audience will be limited to sponsors and families.
“We were holding a lottery because we were always restricted,” Casimir said. “Once we found out that the restriction was now not 20% but 10%, that is essentially the number where each performer gets two tickets and 10 for our sponsors and our guest stars.”
The roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier will be performed respectively by professional dancers Isadora Loyola and Roman Zhubin.
Director Amy Casimir, of Strictly Ballet, worked intensively with younger performers during the days leading up to the live stream.
Trey noted the young dancers were focusing on technical skills.
“They’ve got a lot of heart,” Trey Casimir added. “They’ve got all-new costumes and they have been working really hard.”
Casimir, having had stage experience, noted that the dance solos, duets and trios were opportunities to showcase a performer’s strength. He said that viewers will see individual performers stand out during the second act.
Cast members also include Audrey McSween (Clara), Olin McIlwaine (Prince), Darya Shimony, Ellis Reed, Lidiya Vergauwen (Pages), Lorelei Gwynn (Spanish Chocolate) and Megan Santanen (Arabian Coffee).
Emma Williams Brianna Lohr (Chinese Tea), Hugh Shields, Mitchell McSween (Russian Peppermint), Annika Shields, Orissa Reed, Sophie Herrold (Danish Marzipan), Emily Ayn Bowen (Mother Ginger), Grace Woodley, Ericka Bradigan, Yahav Shimony, Chloe McSween and Corrina Miran (Bon Bons) will also perform.
Some performers will appear in multiple roles, including Megan Santanen, Annika Shields and Lorelei Gwynn who will appear as Flowers along with Sadie Featherstone, Laine Kolak, Anna Case, Katie Gruver, Liya Shimony and Sarah Woodley.
David McSween will appear as Drosselmeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.