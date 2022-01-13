MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors approved a measure Tuesday night which will conditionally permit students to attend school after close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel noted during the meeting the amendment to the district Health and Safety Plan was in line with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Generally, a close contact is a person who has been near someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes when health and safety measures were either not in place or were insufficient.
The motion as approved read, “Students and staff members identified as close contacts to a positive case may continue to attend school in person if they agree to properly wear a face covering for the duration of the quarantine period.”
Though the change was based on the recommendation of an epidemiologist, Lichtel admitted if would be a burden to enforce and worthy of further inspection.
Personnel moves were also approved by the board, including the December resignation of Kayla Ortlip, intermediate school aide.
End-of-school-year retirements of Freda Walter, middle school aide, Scott Hummel, third-grade teacher, and Linda Edinger, elementary music teacher, were also approved.
Staff approvals included Jessica Macias of Mifflinburg as a full-time nurse at $14.55 per hour and Hope Laudenslager of Middleburg as an elementary school emotional support teacher. The position will pay $45,450 pro-rated for the remainder of the current school year.
Spring sports coaches approved included Darryl Chappell (assistant boys track), Tyler Maneval (assistant girls track), Jerry Lloyd (assistant baseball), Gary Heimbach (assistant softball), Dan Gehers (junior high boys soccer), Erich Hankamer (junior high girls soccer), Kelly Kazibwe (junior high field hockey) and Emily Stauffer (junior high field hockey).
The board tabled a decision on an agreement with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) to provide comprehensive search services for a superintendent. The concept, and the $15,000 price tag, drew critical comments from meeting attendees.
