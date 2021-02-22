LEWISBURG — Management 101, the Bucknell University community engagement project, had to adapt to COVID-19 measures during its most recent semester.
The highly-regarded program usually included a community outreach, sales of a product to support a nonprofit “company” and a publicity effort on and off campus.
But changes were made for now, as noted by Tammy Hiller, a Bucknell University professor of management, during an online class session. A panel of community members looked in on the recent session which included pitches of the projects and some consultation.
“We do not have business projects this semester,” Hiller explained to the panel. “Students aren’t allowed to be selling anything or doing any kind of raffle or thing like that.”
Hiller said Management 101 students were instead making proposals for a grant to cover the cost of doing the service project.
“They are still doing a service project,” Hiller said. “What we tell them is that the expectation should be that the service project should be something that utilizes about six hours at a minimum of each student’s time.”
Hiller moderated student presentations to panels of community members and student “veterans” of the Management 101 program who offered advice for current students. Each company has from two dozen to 27 students apiece.
“Everything they do has to either be ‘remote’ from the beginning or be transition to ‘remote’ if that is required,” Hiller added. “They have to have contingency plans. A lot of them want to do some in-person things. But if they do that, they have to do everything in a way that is safe and meets all COVID-related protocols.”
Service projects during the current semester could be advocacy or education work rather than direct service to a client. Hiller added that fundraisers could be a way to drive people to the existing websites or channels of community partners.
T-shirts, boxer shorts, hats and other items have been sold though the years. Outreach partners previously included the Donald Heiter Community Center, Milton Moose and Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
Among the current Management 101 company projects, one group sought to connect with two local animal shelters or rescue organizations. They sought to raise money so that shelters could cover food, supplies and veterinary bills. Volunteering, a representative said, could be a stress-reliever for students.
Impulse appeals for small amounts of money, the presenter said, could be effective as a fundraiser as well as on-campus presentations with therapy dogs.
Other groups proposed outreaches to a community anti-poverty agency, a domestic violence advocacy group and pediatric medical institutions.
