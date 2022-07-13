LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during June from his home in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• June 1: 95, 63, 0
• June 2: 80, 64, .56
• June 3: 81, 59, .09
• June 4: 83, 51, 0
• June 5: 82, 51, 0
• June 6: 85, 49, 0
• June 7: 76, 60, 0
• June 8: 84, 62, 0
• June 9: 77, 59, 1.07
• June 10: 78, 55, 0
• June 11: 82, 51, 0
• June 12: 82, 51, 0
• June 13: 89, 65, .21
• June 14: 89, 65, 0
• June 15: 90, 58, 0
• June 16: 88, 69, 0
• June 17: 90, 65, 0
• June 18: 74, 60, 0
• June 19: 76, 56, 0
• June 20: 85, 48, 0
• June 21: 87, 61, 0
• June 22: 90, 66, 0
• June 23: 77, 63, .19
• June 24: 86, 58, .04
• June 25: 92, 62, 0
• June 26: 92, 63, 0
• June 27: 89, 67, .03
• June 28: 84, 53, 0
• June 29: 91, 53, 0
• June 30: 92, 59, 0
