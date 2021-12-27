President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Plea court
• Allen Preston, 39, of Canton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Brett A. Smith, 36, of Millmont, entered a guilty plea to furnishing drug free urine, use or attempt.
• Lance R. Weller, 23, of West Milton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance, impaired ability.
Sentence
• Kenneth A. Shedleski, 51, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI impaired ability, incapacity of driving safely.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Adam Adams, 37, of Collegeville, two years probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs, $6.12 restitution to Dollar General for retail theft; one-year probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $50 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing a controlled substance; one to 12 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest.
• Bruce Derr, 51, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Trent Lebarron, 28, of Watsontown, 12 months probation, fine and costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Emily Specht, 23, of Northumberland, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $607.94 restitution to Thomas and Courtney Renninger for accidents involving damage.
• Robin Pees, 53, of Shamokin, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $200 fine plus costs for reckless driving; $100 fine plus costs for disregarding a traffic lane.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Lewisburg man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a two-vehicle crash at 4:02 a.m. Nov. 24 along Routes 44 and 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after troopers responded to a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle parked at Harvey’s Food Mart, Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Joseph Martin, 30, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol when troopers found him at 2:58 p.m. Dec. 19 in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta.
DUI
MILTON — A Milton man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol when troopers stopped a 2003 Ford Ranger at 8:55 p.m. Dec. 19 along North Turbot Avenue and Walnut Street, Milton, Northumberland County.
John Mitch, 69, has been charged, police added.
DUI
MILTON — A New Columbia man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 2:43 a.m. Dec. 11 along South Turbot Avenue and King Street, Milton, Northumberland County.
William Roup, 42, was charged after police said a 2006 Ford Explorer was stopped.
3-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 24 along Westbranch Highway at Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Police reported a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by an unnamed person was southbound when it made a left turn onto Loan Road and struck the rear of a left-turning 2011 Ford Focus. Police said the Focus had a green light. The bumper of the Focus struck a 2014 GMC Acadia, police noted.
The driver of the Chevrolet was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22 along Continental Boulevard, north of Route 642, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2020 Freightliner driven by an unnamed person rearended a 2016 Kia Forte.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:26 a.m. Dec. 21 along Kelly Apartments Road, south of Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2021 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck a northbound 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, causing the Chrysler to spin. The driver of the Ford was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Sunbury man sustained an unspecified injury following a one-vehicle crash at 1:46 a.m. Dec. 18 along New Berlin Mountain Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Armando Alvayero was traveling north when it left the roadway, struck a building and went down an embankment, police reported. Alvayero was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton man escaped injury when his vehicle slid through an intersection and struck a tree stump at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 24 along State Road at McLaughlin Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
William H. Snyder, 24, was traveling north in a 2018 Hyundai Tucson when the vehicle slid on a downhill slope in snowy/icy conditions, troopers noted. Snyder was belted.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle slid down a hill and into a guide rail at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 24 along Reber Road, west of Hemlock Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 2007 Toyota Corolla was involved. The driver was not named, but was issued a warning for drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Northumberland man escaped injury when his car crashed into a tree during snowy and icy conditions, police reported.
The crash of a 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by Corbin Mackey was reported at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 24 along Tower Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. Mackey was belted.
Vehicle vs. coyote
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a coyote in the roadway at 1:10 a.m. Dec. 20 along Route 15 south, Gregg Township, Union County.
Gary A. North, 72, of Sarasota, Fla., was traveling north in a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when it struck the animal. North and three passengers were belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 25 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 224.5, Valley Township, Montour County.
Lisa A. Maynard, 35, of Millville, was traveling west in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when it struck the animal. Maynard and a passenger were belted.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A westbound vehicle left the roadway, sideswiped a tree then struck a utility pole and continued west without stopping, police reported.
The suspect vehicle was traveling west along Route 54 at 10:17 a.m. Dec. 24 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The collision with the pole broke the pole and led the wires suspended over the roadway, police noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — State police investigated a Children and Youth Services referral based on a Childline report involving the abuse of a 16-year-old York boy.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Nov. 17 in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Utah man was charged after an alleged argument over a cellphone.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:26 p.m. Dec. 21 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. One man was struck in the face with a closed fist, police noted.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged incident at 5:34 p.m. Dec. 12 along Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County, involving a 22-year-old Danville man as the alleged victim.
Underage drinking
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Milton man was cited after state police responded to a disabled motorist at 5:07 a.m. Dec. 19 along Mile Run Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
The unnamed man was a passenger in the vehicle, and had consumed alcohol, according to police.
Criminal mischief
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a loose dog attacking a neighbor’s chickens.
The dispute was resolved between involved parties, police noted. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 21 along Preserve Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Milton man reported he purchased a $210 Pokemon card through Facebook Marketplace which he never received.
The incident was reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 along North Mill Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2015 Nissan is allegedly involved.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton man has been charged after he allegedly stole groceries valued at $154.50 between Oct. 4 and No. 4 from Weis Markets, Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
William Weik, 44, was charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.