LEWISBURG — The barber shop that has been around forever in the 700-block of Market Street, Lewisburg, recently came under new ownership and a new name.
The Good Times Barber Shop, now co-owned by Candace Stasheski and Danielle Gemberling, was named for exactly what customers will find.
“It’s always a good time when you come here,” Stasheski said.
Clients will also find expert haircutting as Stasheski and Gemberling have a decade of professional experience. They bought the business from long-time owner Craig Ernst and have been running it for about a month.
“(Ernst) had been praying and waiting for the opportunity,” Stasheski said. “We wanted to branch out and needed the opportunity. We were working under someone else and were ready to do our own thing, the ownership thing. And here we are.”
Stasheski said meeting new people was an attraction of the barbering field. Clients have also followed the co-owners to Lewisburg.
“You’d be surprised how many travelers come through the area and just stop in for a haircut,” Stasheski said. “Not to mention we have everybody from Selinsgrove to Mifflinburg to Milton coming. We are meeting so many new people. It is a blast.”
The co-owners, safely donned in facial covering, keep in compliance with all protocols. Gemberling said the shop has operated continuously since opening.
Gemberling said it is great when people come in with photos of a style they would like to try.
“I always want to be educated on the new styles and new trends, especially with being here with Bucknell,” Gemberling added. “When they come back we are going to have a huge amount of people. It will be exciting.”
Though Good Times clients tend to be conventional, Stasheski said they are always up for a stylistic challenge.
“More recently, mullets are back,” Stasheski noted. “When I was a kid, mullets were a big deal. That was 20-something years ago. Now they are coming back.
“You know what? Let’s go, here’s a challenge,” she continued. “Give me a skin fade with a long ‘mud flap’ in the back.”
Stasheski said keeping their service “no frills” would be key. It will be a place to go for a regular haircut and a neck shave with a straight razor.
Gemberling and Stasheski also explained the distinction between a barber and a “stylist” in a “salon” had to with how they are licensed.
“Barbers are able to use straight razors. Cosmetologist are not,” Stasheski said. “On the licensing end of things, cosmetologists or stylists can do nail services. Barbers are not.”
Salons tend to have more frills and do layering, they added. Barber shops tend to do more electric clipper cuts versus haircuts using scissors.
In any event, Good Times will be open to all along Market Street, Lewisburg.
