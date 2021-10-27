WATSONTOWN — Funds to cover the purchase of body cameras will be allotted in the Watsontown Police Department’s 2022 small equipment line item, according to Borough Manager Jay Jarrett.
Jarrett said an initial review of the borough’s 2022 budget was held during a meeting conducted immediately prior to the start of Monday’s council work session.
“Once (council members) approve the budget, they are approving the body cameras,” Jarrett said.
He noted that police Chief Rodney Witherite will be crafting a body camera policy prior to the cameras being purchased and placed in service.
“The police budget, as proposed, is about $5,000 less than it was in 2021,” Jarrett said. “We came back a little on what we budgeted for part-time (officers)... (Witherite) is satisfied with it. It’s a legitimate estimate.”
In total, he said the borough’s 2022 budget will be set at $1.6 million, while the electric budget will be set at $1.9 million.
Jarrett said the borough does not plan on increasing taxes or electric rates. No major purchases are included in the budget.
During the work session, Jarrett said council discussed the potential of locking in the electric transmission and capacity charges.
Several years ago, he said the borough signed an agreement with energy provider Next Era Energy which locked in its power purchase rate, through 2032.
“The transmission and capacity charges vary from month to month,” Jarrett said. “We’ve been offered an opportunity to... put a floor and a ceiling on those charges.”
Council could vote on the agreement as early as November, if all of the paperwork is in order. However, Jarrett said the agreement would not be effective until 2023.
“Our hope is that the (transmission and capacity rates) won’t go up,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to head off. We haven’t raised our (electric) rates since 2014. With the transmission and capacity markets being volatile... we sometimes get a bigger hit than what we pay, as a borough.”
