RALSTON — Cloudy, rainy, overcast days typically send me in search of waterfalls. Given the fact you’re likely going to end up wet anyway, it’s a great time to hit these trails instead of staying in to avoid a few raindrop, or attempt trails with vistas you’re likely not going to enjoy due to the weather.
Dutchman Run Falls has been on my list for some time now, so a recent rainy Saturday provided the perfect opportunity to head north on Route 14 to the McIntyre Wild Area. Just off Rock Run Road in Ralston, cross the bridge over Lycoming Creek and the trailhead for this unblazed, but fairly well-defined trail is to your left.
For those uncomfortable with hiking along unblazed trails, or those not accustomed to making their way along rocky sections that can be slippery, this trail is not for you. There are times along this trek where you simply have to make your own way as some sections are not as well defined as others.
The trail heads north from the parking lot, following above the creek and along power lines at the edge of the state forest — blazed white. The trail is flat and stretches beyond one nearby home before entering a pair of clearings at around mile one. As you pass into the second clearing, you’ll begin to hear Dutchman Run.
Look to the right and you’ll see the ruins of a stone structure. The history of the McIntyre area includes coal mining, and you’ll encounter more signs of this area’s history as you make your way east along the run.
Heading east, you experience cascades and splendid pools of crystal-clear water. As you trek further up the stream, it is necessary to take a rocky section in a hemlock grove to avoid more treacherous hiking along the streamside, especially during times of good water flow.
Soon, the first fall comes into view. As you crest a rocky section of the hemlock grove, you can make your way back toward the run and down toward the flowing water, where you gain a wonderful view of the 30- to 40-foot waterfall.
One of several sections of old rail can be seen nearby as well. Given the activity in this area over 100 years ago, it’s amazing to think how well Mother Nature has reclaimed the land. Still the warped rail lines look odd jutting out of the ground and near the water.
Backtrack just a bit and head back up and over the rocky section and back down toward the run again, where you can trek upstream toward some larger boulders and a second, smaller fall.
The area as a whole is simply stunning. Just a few steps further upstream and the third falls come into view. A two-tiered section of falls is joined by a small section of water that falls a good hundred feet to the right.
All told, this is about a 1.5-mile trek into the forest, or around 3 miles total, with about 500 feet in elevation gain. There’s plenty more to discover in this area of McIntyre Wild Area, and we’ll cover that in a future feature.
Several amazing waterfalls can be found in this area, including those along Miners Run and Hound Run Falls, just up Rock Run Road. While it doesn’t get the number of visitors some of the state parks or other areas, the McIntyre Wild Area easily ranks among the most beautiful natural areas in the region.
