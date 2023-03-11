SkillsUSA

From left, junior Savannah Dixon, senior Alixbel Familia, and junior Maria Painter, wrap up a food donation service project in preparation for the upcoming SkillsUSA competition. 

MILTON — Three Milton High School students are preparing to share the results of their community service project.

“We’re going to a competition and we’re presenting what we did," said Maria Painter, a junior in Milton’s Early Childhood Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

