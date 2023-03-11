MILTON — Three Milton High School students are preparing to share the results of their community service project.
“We’re going to a competition and we’re presenting what we did," said Maria Painter, a junior in Milton’s Early Childhood Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.
Painter, along with her two early childhood classmates — Savannah Nixon and Alixbel Familia — have spent the last six months organizing food drives for members of the Milton community.
“We started with a food donation drive in November and we gave each grade a certain food to donate,” said Familia, a senior at Milton High. “We did another one in February. And we’re doing another one this month.”
Grades around the district — including elementary school students at Baugher and White Deer, as well as middle school and high school students — were assigned particular foods to collect for donation.
“The first round went really well,” said Familia.
The donated food, which includes non-perishable items like canned food and cereal, was then distributed to the Panther Pantry.
“They pack what’s called panther packs for students to take home over the weekend,” said Painter. “We serve about 40 to 50 families per month.”
“And it’s students who are in our school district,” added Amanda Smith-Derck, district Cooperative Education coordinator. “So they’re giving directly back to their community.”
For the month of March, SkillsUSA students have partnered with local businesses and organizations — like the Milton Rotary Club and the American Legion — to serve as food drop-off stations. Through March 31, food can also be donated at The Coup Agency, at 49 Broadway, Milton.
In April, Painter, Nixon, and Familia will present the results of their service project at the SkillsUSA competition. The SkillsUSA Pennsylvania State Conference takes place April 12-14, in Hershey.
“We’ll talk about why we did it, the impact on community, and the impact on the school and the families,” said Familia.
“I’ve had situations where I’ve had to have a lot of help from the community, so giving back to the community is a really important thing for me,” said Nixon. “I want to do for them what they did for me when I was struggling.”
While food donations can only be dropped off at participating businesses through the end of March, Panther Pantry donations are always accepted at the high school.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
