Home condemned, endangering welfare of children charge filed

MILTON — A Milton woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, and a home has been condemned after police allegedly found it to be "covered in filth."
Amber Leigh Paradis, 28, of Filbert Street, Milton, has been charged with felony endangering welfare of children, and misdemeanor counts of prohibited acts (two counts) and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton by Todd Ulrich, an officer with the Milton Police Department. The alleged incident occurred at 11:11 a.m. March 24 at a home on Filbert Street.
Ulrich wrote in court documents that police were called to the area after receiving reports of a woman screaming for help.
Upon approaching the home, Ulrich said a 6-year-old child opened the door and two women could be heard screaming at one another.
"Police entered the residence and observed the house to be in complete disorder," Ulrich wrote. "Police continued towards the yelling and encountered two females in each other's face in a back bedroom."
Ulrich said the two women, Paradis and Jessica Aikey, live at the home along with their paramours and children.
"Animal feces was observed on the floor, along with kitty litter, dirt, debris and multiple items of clothing and clutter," Ulrich wrote, of the room the women were in. "The floor was sticky, the walls were covered in filth and an electric outlet was observed to be missing the cover with exposed wiring."
Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a container of marijuana were allegedly found in the room. A 2-year-old child was also allegedly in the room.
"While trying to speak to Amber she was on the phone with her mother and was not paying attention to her child or police," Ulrich wrote. "As Amber was ignoring the 2-year-old child, the child was observed to have picked up a marijuana smoking device."
Paradis was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Ulrich said.
Aikey allegedly told police that Paradis had shoved her, but she was uninjured. She said the two had been arguing over cleaning and a car.
Ulrich said the home was condemned by Milton Borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl.
According to court documents, Milton Police and Northumberland County Children and Youth Services had been called to the home on three separate occasions in February and March. During those visits, the home was allegedly found to be dirty and cluttered "but not to the degree that it was" on March 24.
Ulrich wrote in court documents that the home's toilet was clogged, with the residents having to use a neighbor's bathroom.
"A marijuana pipe, grinder and small amount of marijuana was lying on the bathroom vanity," Ulrich wrote. "Mice were seen running in the kitchen and popping their heads out of the burner heads out of the burner in the stove."
In addition, he said the living room ceiling had fallen down, with pipes being exposed. Moldy food was found in the kitchen and dining room.
Northumberland County Children and Youth were called to assist with placement of children living in the home.
Ulrich said allegations were made to Children and Youth that Paradis has a history of locking a 2-year-old child in a room for hours.
Paradis was arraigned before Diehl and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
