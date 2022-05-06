SELINSGROVE — Flooding and recovery from high water seem to go together in river towns.
Consequences of such natural disasters inspired the Flood Resilience Fest, planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, on the Isle of Que, across the bridge from downtown Selinsgrove. Organizers from Bucknell and Penn State universities will guide attendees through the history of floods, preparation and recovery from times of high water.
The Agnes flood along with more recent tropical storms Ivan, Irene and Lee came and went but still loom large.
Dr. Andrew Stuhl, Bucknell University environmental studies and sciences chair, said many communities shifted physical infrastructure after Agnes.
“The layout of roads, the flood plains (and) built environment structures there, those were critical decisions made in the first 10 or 15 years after Agnes,” Stuhl said. “Supported by very large sums from the federal and state government, we live with those legacies today.”
Among actions undertaken after the big storm of 1972, Stuhl cited levees in Danville, relocation of families in Milton and projects associated with Limestone Run in Lewisburg.
Agnes also had an economic impact, coming at a time when traditional industries were already weakened by changing commercial conditions.
Stuhl, having researched decades worth of newspaper coverage, concluded that officials in towns which had a lot of community engagement and participation in planning were confident that they had made solid decisions.
“There were other examples from Elmira and Corning (N.Y.), Wilkes Barre where a lot of these decisions on redevelopment or infrastructure were made by chambers of commerce only or elected officials only,” Stuhl said. “People didn’t feel they were well-represented.”
When the next flood comes, Stuhl said community involvement needs to be part of building back as well as cleaning up.
Senior Lecturer Lara Fowler, of Penn State Law, is also a scheduled Flood Resilience Fest presenter.
Fowler is a contributor to the Penn State Institutes of Energy and the Environment and affiliate faculty of the Penn State School of International Affairs.
She noted the event is informal to encourage attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.