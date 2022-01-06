LEWISBURG — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be commemorated during a program to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, located on the second floor of the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The special program was planned and will be facilitated with Kallan Carter, a junior at Susquehanna University, who is also a part of the Susquehanna University Service Leaders program.
“I am most excited about teaching the kids about diversity, but making it fun,” Carter said. “Having attended multiple diversity and inclusion seminars and training, I know how overwhelming they can be, so I am looking forward to implementing manageable and fun activities with the kids!”
Children will have an opportunity to create colorful playdough, talk about diversity, and make a collage. A story about King will also be included.
Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.