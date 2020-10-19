Polio survivor shares story

MILTON — John Nanni considers himself “one of the lucky ones.”
“Life is good,” Nanni said. “No matter what polio holds for me, I am one of the lucky ones.”
Nanni, president of the Rotary Club of Middletown, Del., was the featured speaker during Monday’s Milton Rotary Club meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Nanni’s presentation came just five days before World Polio Day.
Jeff Coup, Milton Rotary Club president and Rotary District 7360 Polio Plus chairperson, said he met Nanni at a Rotary meeting approximately six years ago.
Nanni, a professional singer, opened his remarks by stating there are three “P’s” in his life: Polio, post-polio syndrome and Polio Plus.
He noted that polio is “very, very contagious,” which is why it is so difficult to eradicate.
The World Health Organization confirmed Aug. 25 that transmission of the wild polio virus has been stopped in all 47 countries in the Africa Region. Polio is still considered endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
When he was just 10 months old, Nanni became paralyzed from the mouth down, due to contracting polio.
“I was blessed because I don’t remember having polio,” he said. “My mother told me I would scream (in pain).”
Nanni took physical therapy and was eventually able to walk.
“As years went by, most people would’ve never guessed I had polio,” he said. “I was one of the lucky ones. Many children died or grew up paralyzed.
However, when Nanni turned 40, he started experiencing muscle weakness and fatigue.
He was later diagnosed with post-polio syndrome. Now 15 years later, Nanni is primarily confined to a wheelchair.
“I restrict my steps to several-hundred steps per day,” he noted.
Nanni said symptoms of post-polio syndrome include overwhelming fatigue, muscle weakness, sleep disorders, short-term memory loss, and difficulty swallowing and breathing.
He said that it’s crucial for families to continue having their children vaccinated against polio.
“Until polio is eradicated, it is a world threat,” Nanni said. “We truly are only one plane ride away from polio not being eradicated in the United States, especially if we do not keep up much with vaccination rates.”
He continues to pray that it is soon eradicated from the world.
According to Nanni, Rotary International’s Polio Plus effort to eradicate polio raised $50 million during the 2019-2020 year. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided a two-for-one match for those funds, bringing the total raised to $150 million.
Nanni also delivered more good news to the Rotarians.
He said a new oral polio vaccination has been developed. The new version will not mutate, which means it will stop vaccinate-derived polio cases from developing.
Nanni ended his presentation by offering the Rotarians words of encouragement about the work they can do to stop the spread of polio.
“Never underestimate your individual efforts and activities,” he said. “Individual efforts and ideas start in organizations like yours.”
With the Milton Rotary Club holding virtual meetings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Coup said the club members have been donating the savings from their weekly meeting meals to various community causes.
The savings from Monday’s meal will be donated to Rotary’s Polio Plus efforts to eradicate polio around the world.
Individual donations to the cause are also being accepted. Checks can be made out to The Rotary Foundation, with Polio Plus noted on the memo line. Checks should be mailed to the Milton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 36, Milton, PA 17847.
