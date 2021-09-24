BLOOMSBURG — Joshua Reinsburrow, a sophomore Bloomsburg University (BU) nursing student, recently received a Nursing White Coat as he entered the next phase of his education.
Reinsburrow, of Turbotville, was one of 125 students who pledged a commitment to quality patient care. Students also took an oath at a gathering attended by family members, faculty, school leaders and peers.
BU was among the first 100 schools to hold such a ceremony, supported by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.