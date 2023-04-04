State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash which occurred at 8:34 p.m. Monday along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Christopher Kline, 28, of Milton, struck a 2000 Chevrolet S10 driven by Brian Long, 19, of Milton, as the Chevrolet was traveling at approximately 20 mph with its hazard lights flashing.
Kline sustained a suspected minor injury, while Long sustained injuries of unknown severity, troopers reported. Kline was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2009 Subaru Legacy driven by Alicia Saxon, 34, of Mifflinburg, struck a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Andrew Kurtz, 38, of Milton, as the Silverado was stopped to make a turn.
Saxon was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:36 am. March 27 along Route 45, near Route 147, Wests Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2006 Freightliner driven by James Moore, 72, of Milton, attempted to turn left onto Route 147 and struck a 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Jordanne Johnson, 29, of Danville.
Moore, who was not injured, was cited with vehicle turning left. Johnson sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Mifflinburg boy sustained injuries of unknown severity due to a crash at 11:10 p.m. March 25 along Col. John Kelly Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said a 2015 Ford F350 driven by the teenager failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was cited with driving the vehicle at an unsafe speed.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:49 p.m. March 31 along Col. John Kelly Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Durango driven by Brandy Gessner, 32, of Mifflinburg, hydroplaned, went off the roadway and slid into a field.
Vehicle vs. deer
UNION TOWNSHIP — Lisa Black, 47, of Richfield, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:16 a.m. March 31 along Westbranch Highway, north of Albert Boulevard, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Black struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Police reported charging Christopher Smeal, 42, of New Columbia, with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after allegedly placing a 32-year-old New Columbia woman in a choke hold and breaking her glasses.
The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. March 29 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Corruption of minors
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Ben Tashoff, 19, of Hastings on Hudson, N.Y., has been charged after troopers said he had explicit conversations with a 15-year-old Lewisburg boy.
The incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. April 1 along Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
MIFFLINBURG — Police said a 7-year-old Lewisburg girl reported sustaining a bruise to the stomach during a discussion with a classmate. There were no signs of child abuse.
The incident was reported at 6:54 a.m. March 13 along Shipton Street, Mifflinburg.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Chelsea Fauland Marker, 26, of Milton, was charged after police said she left Walmart without paying for $130.15 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 7:11 p.m. March 14 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Michaels Distribution Inc. reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $500, from a 2013 Ford Econoline.
The theft was reported at 8:25 a.m. March 27 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Residential burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A man and woman from New Columbia, ages 64 and 62, reported the theft of an orange, valued at $.50.
Troopers are investigating the incident, which occurred March 29 along Buck Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Found drugs
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported confiscating a white-powder substance that was found at 9:19 a.m. April 2 at in the parking lot of Dollar General, 9 Main St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three teenagers were charged after allegedly pouring a red sticky substance over department store merchandise, and streaming a video of their actions on TikTok.
Troopers reported charging Ethan Crabb, 19, of Middleburg, and two 16-year-old Middleburg boys as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:34 p.m. March 18 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the same teenagers were involved in a similar incident which occurred at Dollar General, 884 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Allen Heimbach, 62, of Milton, reported the theft of three catalytic converters, with a total value of $300.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between March 3 and March 21 at Route 15 Auto Sales, 5554 Route 15 Southbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius, to BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg Borough, $53,560
• Andrew M. Aurand, to Kenneth S. Printzenhoff, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Dolores R. Callenberger, Debra C. Ranck, to Charlotte Rentals L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $1
• Mark J. Sulewski, to Mark J. Sulewski, Kelly A. Sulewski, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Wallis Irrevocable and Residential Income Trust, Bruce A. Wallis Trustee, Gregory B. Wallis Trustee, Jason A. Wallis Trustee, to Jeremy D. Hazlak, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Harvey C. Follmer III, to Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority, property in White Deer Township, $74,900
• Russell H. Fairchild, Carol A. Fairchild, Guy W. Fairchild, Katherine G. Fairchild, Fairchild Brothers Realty Company, to Centre Lime & Stone Company Inc., property in Union Township, $600,000
• Daniel L. Metzler, SEDA Council of Governments, First Keystone Community Bank, to Daniel L. Metzler, First Keystone Community Bank, SEDA Council of Governments, Intercreditor agreement, $210,000
• Adam D. Wolfe, Stephanie R. Wolfe, to Buffalo Township, storm water management main
• Buffalo Township, to Adam D. Wolfe, Stephanie R. Wolfe, improvement guarantee
• Philip W. Kurtz, Lisa L. Kurtz, to West Buffalo Township, storm water management main
• Denise Coates, to Thunder Ridge Realty L.L.C., property in Hartley Township, $1
• Birju Patel, Neeti A. Patel, to Anthony Farrell, Stephanie Farrell, property in East Buffalo Township, $605,900
• Bucknell University, to Pennsylvania American Water Company, East Buffalo Township right of way, $1
• Aaron W. Nolt, Rachael A. Nolt, Rachel A. Nolt, to Pennsylvania American Water Company, right of way in Kelly and White Deer Township, $1
• Julia E. Sanders, to Pennsylvania American Water Company, right of way in Kelly Township, $1
• Collier Bay Property L.P., Ernest Y. Normington, NIP & Tuck Holdings L.L.C. Partnership, to Mdmoya Properties L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $2,700,000
• LJS real Estate Company L.L.C., to Kristopher R. Billheim, Kayla J. Billheim, property in Gregg Township, $175,000
• Lawrence S. Rose, Barbara J. Rose, to LX Real Estate L.L.C., property in Buffalo Township, $1
Marriage Licenses
• Deolinda L. Sampson, 43, Lewisburg to Megan R. Jacobs, 44, Lewisburg
• Benjamine W. McDuffee, 39, Lewisburg to Erica K. Germini, 35, Lewisburg
• Scott C. Sheesley, 52, Millmont to Kinley A. Stroup, 42, Millmont
• Brandon M. Chappell, 35, Lewisburg to Rebecca A. Shock, 37, Northumberland
