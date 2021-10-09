WELLSBORO — Fall foliage fans, or “leaf peepers” as they are often dubbed, may have to wait a bit longer for that eye-popping color this fall season.
Warmer temperatures and specifically a lack of frost has slowed the fall colors this season, according to Chris Firestone, a botanist with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Tioga State Forest, Wellsboro.
Last year, colors started popping the first week of October as the waves of color descended from northern counties into the heart of central Pennsylvania. This year, the colors are just starting to change locally while the peak color is expected probably a week or more later than peepers experienced a year ago.
The heavy dose of rainfall the region has experienced since the spring season can have an impact on some colors, however it is the temperatures that have the biggest impact on fall colors, Firestone noted.
“To some extent (rainfall) does, but what really starts driving it is not the rain we had earlier,” she said. “It’s that we’ve not had the cold, frosty nights that really starts pushing that color.”
Even the northern tier has yet to see a good amount of frost, and there has been no hard frost yet, Firestone noted.
“Last year had early frosts,” she said. “In the northern tier, we’re just starting to see color come in.”
Locally, some color has appeared over the last two weeks. The early color is provided by the maple trees, Firestone said.
“Sugar and red maples change first,” she said. “They are also the ones first out in the spring. If you’re looking for leaves on the trees, they are the first to get those leaves.”
Every tree species is different, and each has its cycle. The differing colors are based on their chemical makeup. Color, Firestone noted, is already there, it’s just masked by the green chlorophyll much of the year.
“Each tree species is going to be different based on colors,” said Firestone. “Each species will have differing pigments. The amount of colors they will have is already going to be there.”
Colder temperatures causes the chlorphyll to deteriorate, and thus provides what we see as fall color on trees.
With the warmer temperatures, Firestone estimated the fall foliage season will be delayed by about a week, more if warm conditions persist.
“If it stays mild, it may be a little longer until we see colors,” she said. “If we get a frost, the colors will change quicker.”
The pandemic was a boon to the overall outdoor experience in Pa. last year. Leaf peeping was no exception, Firestone said. The Pa. Grand Canyon, visible at Colton Point and Leonard Harrison state parks, are quite busy this time of the year, but had a good amount of traffic throughout the whole year, she added.
“They are two very popular places (for leaf viewing),” said Firestone.
DCNR posted a warning about increased visitation during the fall foliage season, noting higher than usual traffic volume through the weekend of Oct. 16-17.
The fall foliage season is estimated to pump some $40-plus billion into the state economy while attracting millions to state parks, forests and natural areas.
