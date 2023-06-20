MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg couple and their three children have created a unique vehicle which they will be taking on a one-year road trip.
Over the past two years, Joel and Kerri Reiff have been converting a school bus into a motorhome, which they will be driving on a westerly adventure.
Over the past three years, the Reiffs have rented a small farm in the Mifflinburg area. This week, the couple is hitting the open road in their bus.
Joel is a civil engineer specializing in land development. Kerri is a homemaker and mother of three boys, Ayden, 12, Hudson, 10, and Oliver, 8. Joel is also a photographer, and says the idea to escape life as they know it came about from his photography interests.
“I had developed an interest in photography and getting out into nature, and then posting those photos on social media, which led me to discover this lifestyle,” Joel said. “Thanks to social media, we (discovered) that people did this as a lifestyle.
“We, as a family, started pushing hiking and camping and along the way I photographed.”
The idea of traveling out west, Joel said, has been brewing for eight years.
“There’s a lot of free public land out west and you find more people are doing this out there,” Joel said. “We wanted to wait until our boys were a little older, until we actually took off. It wasn’t a matter of if we were going to do this but when we were going to do it.”
Since deciding to travel out west, the family has been researching the best type of motorhome to purchase to do so.
“The normal person would look for a new vehicle, but we really couldn’t afford to purchase a new bus,” Joel said. “I actually stumbled across, on Facebook Marketplace, a bus in West Virginia. In West Virginia, all school busses are owned by the state so we knew it was a well maintained machine.
“You have to be careful with newer-model busses,” he continued. “When you get to a certain year you get into more electrical components which are more expensive to maintain.”
The 2004 International bus purchased by the Reiffs has 200,000 miles on it. Joel and his father-in-law drove six hours to West Virginia to bring the bus back with them to Mifflinburg.
“My father-in-law drove the bus home for me because he had his CDL license,” Joel noted.
While he doesn’t have a CDL to drive a bus, Joel explained that the renovated bus can be registered a motorhome, which doesn’t require a CDL to drive.
“First thing we did was park the bus at my parents’ home and then stripped it down to bare bones,” Joel said. “The flooring was a bit rusted so we painted the floor with rust inhibitor.”
The next step was to raise the roof, which involved cutting it off and welding in a 10-inch expansion.
“We wanted to raise the roof enough so that the windows would be above the countertops that we put inside,” Joel explained.
Once the roof was raised Joel said they put the windows back in, and sealed and waterproofed them. They then spray foamed the entire inside of the bus to give it some insulation, before laying out the inside space.
“The interior is 8 feet wide by 28 feet long of livable space,” said Joel.
Framing for the bathroom and bunk beds had to be built. Then came work on electrical, plumbing and propane gas lines, for a stove and water heater.
“A lot of it took as long as it did due to research and planning,” said Joel. “We put solar panels on the roof, which will supply almost all our electricity as well as being able to pull electricity from the bus battery. If we are camping at a place that provides a 30 amp service it will supply all our electrical needs.”
Once all the lines for utilities and plumbing were finished, up went the walls, drywall, flooring and cabinets, which had to be adjusted for the curve in the ceiling.
Kerri did most of the painting and decorating.
The family spent about six months in planning for their one-year trip.
“Part of what made this a tricky challenge was booking campsites and locations six months in advance,” Joel said, noting that some sites have a six-month waiting list.
From Mifflinburg, the family will first stop in Michigan, visiting the Great Lakes region. Next, it will be on to South Dakota, Yellowstone and the Tetons.
From there, they plan to travel to Idaho in September, followed by Montana. From there, they will visit Washington state, with plans to reach California by December.
“Kerri is pushing for a Christmas at the beach, but being from Pennsylvania, I wouldn’t mind being in the mountains with snow,” said Joel.
In January, the family plans to head down to Southern California and the Baja peninsula, and possibly Mexico before heading to Arizona and Utah in February and March.
In April, they plan to head back to California, to Death Valley. In May, they plan to visit Colorado before returning to Pennsylvania.
Along the way, Kerri will serve as the teacher for her sons.
“I’m looking to home school on the bus,” she said. “I found a curriculum that all three boys will be able to work from.
“I’m trying not to get too high of expectations. I’m the type of person who like structure. I’m trying to have an open mind about this trip.”
The family’s golden doodle, Willow, will also be along for the ride.
A lot of the family’s belongings have been placed in storage, as the lease on their current home is up.
“When we leave that’s it,” said Joel. “When we come back our goal is to come back to the area and find something to live in, we always have the bus to live in until we find something.
“I dreamed of seeing some of the places that we are going to see, that’s what has kept me pushing to see this project through,” he continued. “I hope to see maturity in my boys and this will bring our family closer together. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Renovating the bus together drew the family closer, Kerri said. She hopes the trip does the same.
“Looking back, it was physically, emotionally and financially draining, and nothing was fast,” she said. “We got through this entire build without killing each other. We had a goal in mid and a vision.
“We joke around and say we hope there are more good memories than bad memories through this,” said Joel.
The couple will be posting their adventures on www.joelreiffphotography.com.
