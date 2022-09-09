WEST MILTON — Members of United In Christ Lutheran Church, West Milton, recently gathered after a Sunday morning worship service to formally adopt a new welcome statement that affirms its inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
The new statement passed with a unanimous vote from the congregation.
By adopting this statement, United In Christ became the first congregation — and only second entity after Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg — in the Upper Susquehanna Synod to receive the designation of “Reconciling in Christ (RiC).”
RiC is a designation within the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America reserved for organizations “that intentionally and explicitly affirm the dignity of LGBTQIA+ folx in the church.”
According to Reconciling Works, the organization that oversees the RiC process, a congregation must meet four criteria:
• Explicitly state a welcome to people of “all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions” or “LGBTQIA+” and name its commitment to “racial equity” or “anti-racism” in its welcome statement.
• Be open to calling an LGBTQIA+ and Black, Brown, Indigenous, Person of Color (BIPOC) Rostered Leader.
• Allow community space/sanctuary to be used for LGBTQIA+ weddings and blessings.
• Make a meaningful contribution annually to support the national RIC program.
The newly adopted statement was the product of years of intentional study, reflection, and discernment for the church.
Throughout these studies, the congregation came to “see through others’ eyes and understand the experiences they have gone through,” said Kathy Guffey, church council president.
She added that those experiences “often required acknowledging the hurt that the church has caused in continuing to marginalize entire communities of God’s beloved. In turn, pursuing the designation as Reconciling in Christ offered one small step towards rectifying that historical hurt.
“We welcome everybody, no matter who they are, regardless of race, nationality, or sexuality,” Guffey said. “The Jesus I know loves all of us, no matter our other labels.”
The church is located at 1875 Churches Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.