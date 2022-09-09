Church affirms LGPTQIA+ designation

Members of United in Christ Lutheran Church, of West Milton, recently gathered to adopt the church’s affirmation of inclusion of members of the LGPTQIA+ community.

 Provided by Rev. Justin Lingenfelter

WEST MILTON — Members of United In Christ Lutheran Church, West Milton, recently gathered after a Sunday morning worship service to formally adopt a new welcome statement that affirms its inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The new statement passed with a unanimous vote from the congregation.

