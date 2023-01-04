Bucknell researchers find new plant species

Bucknell University biology postdoctoral fellow Tanisha Williams and Professor Chris Martine examine an Australian bush tomato in the University’s Rooke Science Building greenhouse.

 PROVIDED BY EMILY PAINE/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University biology postdoctoral fellow Tanisha Williams and Professor Chris Martine led a collaborative team of botany scientists from the U.S. and Australia who have found and named an undocumented Australian bush tomato species from the remote Outback.

The botanists were able to collect numerous new specimens of the plant, which was hiding in plain sight along a steep trail, from the Garrarnawun Lookout in Judbarra National Park. The task was made easier by the fact that the lookout is accessible by a set of dozens of human-made stone steps running directly from the unpaved parking area to the peak of the sandstone outcrop — without which the new species might have otherwise gone unnoticed.

