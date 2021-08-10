Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Aug. 6: Assist fire/EMS, midnight, East Tressler Boulevard; assist other agency, 1:16 a.m., South Second Street; traffic warning, 1:40 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 5:04 a.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; animal issue, 6:44 a.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; information, 8:01 a.m., Hardwood Drive; information, 8:27 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 9:04 a.m., St. John Street; criminal mischief, 9:19 a.m., South Front Street; house check, 12:12 p.m., River Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 12:49 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairfield roads; traffic stop, 5:10 p.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; traffic warning, 11:22 p.m., North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; traffic warning, 11:36 p.m., South Sixth at Market streets; traffic warning, 11:59 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street.
• Aug. 5: Assist police agency, 2:04 a.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 5:33 a.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 6:39 a.m., State Police at Lewistown; 911 hang-up, 8:46 a.m., Westbranch Highway; unwanted person, 11:18 a.m., Westbranch Highway; suicide attempt/threat, 2:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 2:09 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 2:40 p.m., South Second Street; fraud, 3:02 p.m., South Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; commercial motor vehicle, 7:15 p.m., West Market at South 15th streets; assist police agency, 7:58 p.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 10:34 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
MONTGOMERY — A Montgomery man and woman were cited after troopers investigated an alleged physical altercation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:28 a.m. Aug. 7 along North Main Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
Disorderly conduct
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Dushore man was cited after he allegedly attempted to access a Winfield man’s vehicle to obtain a ride.
Troopers said David Nelson, 57, was cited following the alleged incident at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 7 along Routes 405 and I-180 eastbound, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
MONTOURSVILLE — A Motorola cell phone with a shattered screen was found along the roadway in Elkland Township, Tioga County, and turned in to state police in Montoursville.
The Motorola 5G was found between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Administrative citations July Clinton County
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 4298, Lock Haven. Feb. 2-March 30 allegedly failed to submit annual reports to the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Lycoming County
• Mulligans Restaurant and Lounge, Montgomery, March 30-July 7 allegedly failed to notify the board within 15 days of change of manager.
• SOL Club, Williamsport, Oct. 8-June 24, failed to adhere to constitution and/or by-laws, failed to charge and collect dues, failed to fulfill charter purposes. June 11-24, failed to maintain records covering the operation of food concession. Oct. 8-June 24, improperly admitted members, failed to conduct business through officers regularly elected, was not operated for the mutual benefit of entire membership, club officers not elected in accordance with Liquor Code, primary interest and activity of licensed organization was sale of alcoholic beverages, failed to maintain records in conformity of Liquor Code, failed to have alcohol service person complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired.
Montour County
• Liberty Township Fire Company, Danville, Feb. 2-May 31, failed to submit annual reports to Pa. Department of Revenue.
Northumberland County
• Washington Tavern, Northumberland, June 6, furnished, sold and/or gave or permitted sale of alcoholic beverages to visibly intoxicated patron.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped for several alleged violations and the driver arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances, according to state police.
Marque Williams, 21, of Paterson, N.J., was charged after the stop at 6 p.m. June 4 along Route 11 north and East Pine Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. Troopers said Williams was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 8 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Melissa C. Reed, 54, of Danville, was traveling south in a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero when it struck the rear of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Brenda L. Hudgeons, 57, of Rio Rancho, N.M., police reported. Both drivers were belted. Reed sustained a suspected minor injury and Hudgeons sustained a possible injury, police reported.
Reed will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 5:48 a.m. Aug. 9 along Route 235, south of Hunter Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
A 2004 Nissan Sentra driven by Chloe E. Freed, 18, of McClure, was traveling north when it went off the edge of the roadway, spun and struck a tree, police reported. Freed was belted. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Shamokin Dam man was cited after an alleged incident at 11:29 a.m. Aug. 8 in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said Michael Reigel, 32, shoved a 38-year-old Shamokin Dam woman onto a bed during a verbal argument.
Harassment
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman has been charged after she allegedly battered a 35-year-old Paxtonville woman.
Troopers said Sara Dressler, 32, was charged following an alleged incident at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 8 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County. The alleged incident resulted in a minor injury to the alleged victim.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was scammed out of $7,188.62 by someone on Instagram claiming to be Carrie Underwood.
Troopers said the suspect(s) convinced the victim he would meet the country music star after sending gift cards. The alleged incident took place July 31 along Troup Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. When continued requests for gift cards came, the victim realized it was likely a scam and contact police.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $500 from the unemployment account of a 45-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5:21 p.m. July 31 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. An internal investigation is being conducted by the bank that holds the account, police noted.
Theft by deception
FREEBURG — A fraudulent unemployment claim was made in the name of a 60-year-old Freeburg woman, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 8 a.m. July 17 along East New Market Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the unemployment card and license of a 38-year-old Middleburg woman after her death, police reported.
The incident was reported at 11 a.m. July 31 along Kratzer Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A vape pen was found at 12:54 p.m. June 28 along North Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, police reported.
State Police At Laporte Harassment
CHERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment involving a 22-year-old male suspect against an infant child.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:41 p.m. July 12 along Route 487, Cherry Township, Sullivan County.
