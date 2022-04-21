BLOOMSBURG — More than 600 Bloomsburg University alumni and supporters came together to help raise $87,408 in support for BU students during its inaugural 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge
The money raised during the fundraiser, held from 8 a.m. Thursday, April 7, to 3:07 p.m. Friday, April 8, will support scholarships and programs for students across BU's campus.
While checks and other gifts continue to come in, as of April 13, the University officially counted 623 donors who made a gift during this special fundraising event to show their support. This was the largest number of donors ever to make a gift during a single event, helping BU substantially exceed its initial 500-donor goal for the campaign.
The donor tally included more than 50 donors giving to each of BU's colleges, 180 donors who made a gift to support BU Athletics, and 53 current students who made their own gifts to support fellow Huskies.
The University designated the 1867-minute time frame for the giving day because it marks the year Henry Carver, Bloomsburg University's first president, laid the foundation for the University's signature building which bears his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.