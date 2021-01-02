Nearly 3,600 bears were harvested during the 2020 bear season, which included the archery and the four-day firearms periods.
During the firearms season, which ran Saturday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1,169 bears were taken. Saturday's hunt saw 747 bears taken, with 175 taken on Sunday, 156 on Monday and 91 on Tuesday.
The largest bear was 719 pounds, taken in Fulton County. A 657-pound bruin was taken in Pike County and a 656-pounder in Carbon County. Each of the top-10 heaviest bruins taken were over 600 pounds.
Counties with the most bear harvested: Potter County, 187; Lycoming County, 185; Tioga County, 181; Clearfield County, 157; Clinton County, 149; Monroe County, 149; Elk County, 140; Luzerne County, 124; Centre County, 117; and Bradford County, 106.
Locally, 21 bears were harvest in Northumberland County. Thirty-seven were taken in Union County and 20 in Snyder County. Three bears were taken in Montour County, 53 in Columbia County and 78 in Schuylkill County. Thirty-seven were taken in Dauphin County.
Northern counties had the highest numbers harvested. Lycoming County saw 185 bears taken, while Sullivan County had 71 taken.
Last year's harvest saw 4,653 bears taken, the highest number since 2011's harvest, when 4,350 were taken, and highest number since the game commission began keeping statistics.
