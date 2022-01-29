MILTON — As he walked through the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center's new location, Director Dr. Timothy Campbell pointed to the doors to two rooms which are in the process of being replaced.
The center, which falls under the auspices of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), recently moved from Lewisburg to an annex building near the CSIU headquarters on Lawton Lane, Milton.
The building has been renovated from CSIU office space to accommodate the LPN center. Some small details of the renovation are still being completed.
Campbell explained that the two doors are being retrofitted to be the same size as doors to actual hospital rooms.
In its previous location, Campbell said the center had one large classroom, a small classroom and a simulation laboratory.
The new space features a classroom which can seat 100 students, a classroom which can seat 36, as well as a 40-seat laboratory classroom.
Campbell said two rooms are being set up identical to patient rooms at Geisinger Medical Center, with another being set up to mirror a room at Evangelical Community Hospital. The doors to those rooms are being retrofitted to be the size of hospital-room doors.
The facility also features a home care room, pediatric room, an emergency room bay and two simulation rooms.
As he pointed to the bed in the emergency room bay, Campbell noted it's the same size as ones used in the hospital setting. It's designed so that students will be able to wheel it from the bay to one of the replica hospital rooms, giving them the opportunity to walk through the patient admission process.
He also explained the importance of setting up rooms identical to those at Geisinger Medical Center and Evangelical Community Hospital.
According to Campbell, there are multiple different intravenous pumps, tubes and other equipment on the market. Each hospital uses a different brand.
Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU's chief outreach officer, said LPN center students complete clinical rotations at both Geisinger and Evangelical. By utilizing the exact equipment in the classroom which they will use in the hospital setting, the learning curve will be less when they actually step into the hospital rooms.
"Our graduates work in those (hospitals)," Boerckel noted. "We are a pipeline to them."
Campbell said staff from the LPN center spent time at the two hospitals, carefully studying the equipment and layout of each room, in order to properly equip the rooms at the center.
Prior to setting up the identical rooms, Campbell said students learned generally at the LPN center. When they arrived in the hospital setting, they went through additional learning as they utilized brand-specific equipment they had not previously worked with.
He also demonstrated the Anatomage table, another state-of-the-art tool used to educate students at the LPN center.
Campbell explained that the device — a large computer in the form of a table — features 3D projections of four different cadavers. The projections are viewed from a computer-like screen which comprises the tabletop.
According to Campbell, the cadavers which can be viewed through the program are actual deceased individuals who donated their bodies to science.
The bodies were scanned using medical technologies, with their features being incorporated into the computer program, in great detail.
During a demonstration of the Anatomage table, Campbell projected the image of a woman. By pressing several buttons on the screen, the system zoomed in on the woman's heart and circulatory system.
Campbell explained that students using the table are able to zoom in and explore various parts of each cadaver's body.
When CSIU purchased the Anatomage table a couple years ago, Campbell said it was the first school in the area to have such a device.
A physician who toured the LPN center was impressed to learn the school had the device.
"I had a doctor who was in and said 'this is awesome," Campbell said.
According to Campbell, a new Anatomage table now costs around $80,000 if purchased new.
Boerckel said CSIU hopes to open up its facility to give some high school science students the opportunity to use the Anatomage table.
In addition, Boerckel said CSIU is looking to give high school juniors and seniors in the area the opportunity to take entry-level classes at the LPN center, while still enrolled in school.
Certified nursing assistant (CNA) testing and other educational opportunities — such as adult education classes — are also planned to be offered through the center.
Campbell said the center currently has 75 students enrolled in its full-time class and 30 in its part-time class. Up to 120 students can be accommodated through the program, and the numbers are expected to grow with the move to the new location.
Full-time students spend one year taking classes to become licensed practical nurses, while part-time students are in class for two-years.
After completing the program, Campbell said students are eligible to take the state exam to receive their LPN license.
According to Campbell, those who complete the program have had success in attaining their licensure through the state.
"Some of our part-time classes have had 100% pass rates (on their state examination)," Campbell said.
According to information provided by CSIU, the center has received numerous other honors in recent years, including: Best Value Schools, No. 24 in the 38 Best Accelerated Nursing Programs in Pennsylvania, in 2022; Nursing Schools Almanac, No. 12 in the 2021 Rankings, The Best Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Programs in Pennsylvania; NursingProcess.org, 2020 Best LPN Programs in The Northeast; Pennsylvania Business Central, Listed in Top 50 PA Trade Schools and Career Centers; and Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce 2019 Return on Investment Study, No. 42 out of 4,500 post-secondary in United States at 10-Year ROI.
Of the center's current students, Campbell said most are from Northumberland and surrounding counties, with a number traveling from the Williamsport area to take classes.
Due to its proximity to Route 147/Interstate 180, the school is now more conveniently located for individuals taking classes there.
"The move here will save everybody 5 to 10 minutes of travel time," Campbell said.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSIU officials explained that many who had been working in the annex building and at the main office switched to telework.
That switch freed up the space in the annex building to be renovated to become the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center's new home.
