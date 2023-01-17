Understanding the thyroid gland

Amanda Nichole Smithgall

There are many reasons a person may experience fatigue or a general lack of energy and typically the cause is multifactorial. One possible cause to consider is the activity of the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck and is responsible for the rate of multiple processes in the body. Many symptoms of abnormal thyroid function are nonspecific, and, therefore, it is important to talk with a health care provider to determine if a simple blood test is necessary to see if your thyroid may be contributing to your symptoms.

Too much or too little

Amanda Smithgall, CRNP, is with UPMC Endocrinology and sees patients at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.