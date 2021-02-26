Four-weeks of racing at Daytona International Speedway wrapped up this past weekend with NASCAR’s top three series each holding their second points-paying events on the track’s infield road course.
While I do not like seeing so many stock car races being contested on road courses this season, I must admit that I liked the format for Speedweeks 2021.
Without a doubt, the best race of Speedweeks was the 24 Hours of Daytona sports car race, which kicked off the action on the track’s road course. As the race wrapped up I kept saying to myself “the 24 Hours of Daytona never disappoints.” It was exciting to watch the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac close in on the Wayne Taylor Racing Accura in the closing minutes of the race, only to have the Ganassi car fall out with a blown tire. Not only was it a thrilling fight to the finish, but that occurred as the culmination of 24-straight hours of racing action.
The winning combination was also interesting, with co-drivers Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor celebrating together, just four years after Taylor bumped Albuquerque out of the lead in the final moments of the race. The winning team also included Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.
NASCAR’s switch of the Busch Clash to the Daytona road course was a much-needed change, and one that I called for long before the announcement was made that it would be happening. Unfortunately, the race was contested on a Tuesday in order to not conflict with Super Bowl coverage.
The Tuesday running of the event kept the number of television viewers down. While the event did not feature the carnage the oval-track runnings of the race have in recent years, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney tangled on the last lap, ending up with wrecked race cars and Kyle Busch celebrating the victory.
The best stock car oval race of Speedweeks was without a doubt the twin qualifying races. As drivers tend to race a bit more conservative in those events, the massive wrecks which occurred during the other events just didn’t happen. And it was nice to see two drivers who don’t win a lot — Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon — notch wins.
It was also nice to see 18-year-old Ty Gibbs steal his first Xfinity series win in his first start, on the Daytona road course. It was even better that he beat Austin Cindric to the finish line, as Cindric reminds me of his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano — way too aggressive, and cocky.
I was delighted to see Logano lose to first-time winner Christopher Bell this past weekend on the road course at Daytona. I have a feeling that will be the first of multiple trips to victory lane for Bell this season.
The truck, Xfinity and Cup points-paying races on the oval were disasters, with far too many crashes. The only good thing to come out of those events was seeing Michael McDowell claim a much-deserved, and long awaited, victory.
With three more superspeedway races and six more road courses on the schedule this season, I have a feeling McDowell could win again. In my annual prediction column, I noted McDowell was becoming a more-solid driver and that he could run well at those venues.
My immediate reaction after a horrific last-lap crash marred the Daytona 500 for the third time in four years was “maybe it’s time for NASCAR to move the Daytona 500 to the road course.”
In 2018, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 by dumping Aric Almirola out of the lead on the last lap. Last year, Ryan Newman’s car went airborne after last-lap contact with Ryan Blaney. NASCAR’s lucky everyone walked away from this year’s last-lap carnage.
Although I do not want any type of crashes to occur, particularly as drivers are fighting to the finish, I soon remembered the Daytona 500 has a long history of cars being crashed as drivers fight for the win.
Over the years, one of the race’s most replayed finishes has been that of the 1976 race, when Richard Petty and David Pearson tangled on the last lap. Pearson drove his wrecked race car across the finish line to claim the win.
Three years later, Cale Yarborough and the Allison brothers got in a post-race fistfight after Yarborough and Donnie Allison crashed on the last lap while going for the win. That allowed Richard Petty to sneak through for his record seventh race win.
The 2001 last-lap crash had tragic results as Dale Earnhardt was killed in a crash as his driver Michael Waltrip scored his first career victory.
In 2007, Kevin Harvick barely edged Mark Martin to the finish, as Clint Bowyer slid across the line on his roof directly behind them.
So what’s the answer to stopping Daytona’s last-lap carnage? Shy of eliminating the most prestigious race on the schedule, there may not be a way to stop it.
This week, NASCAR’s top-two series move even further south, to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. I like the idea of opening the season with so much racing in Florida, though I realize the schedule was laid out that way due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Florida has fewer restrictions than some other states.
