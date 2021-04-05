LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum has announced a schedule of upcoming activities.
The schedule includes:
• Nature Photography, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. For children ages 7 to 12. Presented by Bob Haefner. Register at https://bit.ly/3eDN00Q
• Spring into Art Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. For ch ildren ages 9 to 12. Led by Brianne Croteau. Register at https://bit.ly/3sswu83
• Up from the Jungle, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Dale-Engle-Walker property. Register at https://bit.ly/2O5h9LS
• Virtual Mother's Day Tea Party 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Register at https://bit.ly/31jjRR0.
