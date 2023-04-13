MILTON — A 48-year-old Milton man has been indicted on charges of production of child pornography, according to a press release issued Thursday by United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Gerard M. Karam.
Robert A. Kohl. was indicted on allegations that he production child pornography four separate times between August 2021 and September 2021.
The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood. The initiative was launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
According to the release, the maximum penalty for each charge brought against Kohl is 30 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.
It was noted in the release that anyone indicted on charges is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in court.
No further specifics on the Kohl case were noted in the press release.
