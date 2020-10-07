SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Salary Board on Tuesday approved creating four part-time, temporary positions to work in the Election Office, at a rate of $15 per hour each.
The temporary employees are to only be used up to 30 days following the Nov. 3 election.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Nathan Savidge, chief registrar (elections), said his office expects to mail out between 10,000 and 13,000 absentee and mail-in ballots to county residents who have requested them.
“We have four scanners that will process all of the mail-in and absentee ballots,” Savidge said. “We are scanning on Election Day... We should have timely results.”
Schiccatano said those who receive the absentee and mail-in ballots must either mail them back to the Election Office or personally deliver them to the office.
Northumberland County Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich reported that her agency receive a $125,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for renovations to the bathrooms and kitchen at the Sunbury Senior Action Center.
The commissioners approved contracting Generations Construction to complete the work, at a cost of $121,625. The following bids were also received for the project: T-Ross Brothers Construction, $138,860; and Zartman Construction, $188,700.
The commissioners also approved:
• Re-appointing Gary Truckenmiller, of Delaware Township, to serve as a farmer director on the Northumberland County Conservation District Board of Directors, from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Re-appointing Joe Klebon to serve as the commissioner representative on the Northumberland County Conservation District Board of Directors, for 2021.
• Sending a letter to Dennis Davin, of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, to support the application of a Department of Community and Economic Development grant to reconstruction Fisher Drive in Delaware Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.